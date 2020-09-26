It is comfortable and it shows. Carlos Sainz has laps in Sochi, all on the soft tire and also on the medium, and his third place in the final training session for the Russian GP reaffirms the good feeling and raises expectations for qualifying (2:00 p.m., Movistar F1). The Madrilenian will fight for the best positions on the grid and the second row is a feasible goal against the Renault. Ocon was fourth, Ricciardo lagged but had problems with the rear view mirror during his fastest lap, in fact he drove with one hand. Sergio Pérez and Verstappen are in that battle too and it can be poured into any garage without warning. But for now, the advantage is the McLaren.

Curious that the advantage is Sainz’s McLaren, with the old wing, while Norris is far away in the classification mounting the new Mercedes-style part. If it remains in the car it is because it works, there would be no reason to risk it just because, but it is not very well understood that it is installed in one car and not in the other and the matter will deserve an explanation this afternoon. Lando struggled on his shot attempt and finished last on the timesheets. Vettel was seventh, with two tenths over Leclerc. Here the Ferrari looks better, even if it doesn’t look good.

Leading the standings is Lewis Hamilton, who scored seven tenths over Valtteri Bottas although the two Mercedes followed different schedules and did not set their best times at the same time. They are very much left behind, heading for their seventh Sochi win in seven races. The question is whether it will be for Hamilton, matching Schumacher, or for Bottas, delaying the records.