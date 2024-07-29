The Spanish Carlos Sainz He finally found a seat in the Formula 1 after his announced departure from Ferrari, since at the end of the current season of the ‘Big Circus’ World Championship he will leave the Maranello team due to not renewing his contract.

Carlos Sainz will be a runner of Williams after the confirmation of the signing. The former team of the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya The agreement was reached with a two-year contract with the option to extend with the Spaniard, who replaces the American pilot Logan Sargeant.

Ferrari’s departure

The 29-year-old rider had been looking for a seat in the Formula 1 after the European winter bombshell that Ferrari gave by confirming the signing of the seven-time British champion Lewis Hamilton.

To date, in his career in the Formula 1, The Spaniard has won three Grand Prix races, 23 podiums, scored more than 1,100 career points and is fifth in this season’s F1 World Drivers’ Championship.

After becoming the only pilot not belonging to Red Bull Racing Sainz has claimed a victory in 2023, with his most recent triumph coming at this year’s Australian Grand Prix just ten days after an appendectomy. He has also claimed four further podium finishes so far this season.

Promising project at Williams

Carlos Sainz will race for Williams alongside the Thai Alex Albon in 2025, and will be key for the team when F1 changes its regulations for the 2026 campaign. He will continue to race with the number 55, the team clarifies.

After announcing his departure from Ferrari At the end of this course, Sainz He has not been short of suitors, with Williams, Sauber/Audi and Alpine interested in signing him, but it was James Vowles’ Williams project that the Madrid native finally chose.

He will currently race for the team in 2025 and 2026, giving Williams continuity in the face of a major regulatory change that will involve a new aerodynamic profile and new power unit regulations that include the use of 100% sustainable fuel.

