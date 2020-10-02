The three-time Dakar rally champion Carlos Sainz was awarded this Tuesday with the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports 2020 “for his exceptional career as a pilot.” The jury valued his “splendid, diverse and innovative career of more than three decades in the elite”. Sainz, born in Madrid, at 58 years of age in full confinement, was twice world rally champion (in 1990 and 1992) and thus forever changed the history of Spanish motorsport. In addition, he was recently voted the best rally driver of all time in an expert vote organized by the FIA.

Despite the fact that his bad fortune is often remembered with derision in some races, he has always considered himself a lucky man. Blessed by a full life, with successes and happiness. When he left rallying, he set himself a challenge of equal or greater depth. He enrolled in the Dakar when the finish line was still the Pink Lake, in Senegal, and the pilots traveled the African continent.

Sainz – he confessed proud, satisfied and excited about the award of the Prize – has continued competing until today and has managed to lift the Touareg up to three times with which the winner of the toughest rally raid in the world is awarded. The first time he did it with Volkswagen (2010), the second, with Peugeot (2018), already in South America, and the last, a few months ago, with a Mini in Saudi Arabia. Three different scenarios, three different vehicles and the same Sainz: speed, especially in the most recent edition, magnificent navigation – thanks to his inseparable co-pilot Lucas Cruz – and few errors; plus some good luck, which never hurts. Always with the same lordship and great respect for his rivals. Hardly, if not, would have been raised on their shoulders those against whom he competed for two very tough weeks, as happened with Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah when the Madrid arrived at Qiddiya last January, when he became the most veteran pilot in win the Dakar.

“I have raised the bar a little more, so that it costs more to win it,” he said then. “When everyone thinks that Carlos is older, he hits the table and wins the Dakar,” Cruz praised him. The dimension of what Carlos Sainz means is not limited only to rallies. The Madrilenian created the Carlos Sainz Junior Team at the end of the 90s, through which he helped young promises of the motor, who were able to compete without expenses and train at his side for two seasons.

“The charismatic pilot has always shown a great spirit of improvement and competitiveness combined with effort, discipline and solidarity, which has also been reflected in his constant support to young pilots throughout his long and successful sporting life” , says the jury, which yesterday issued the ruling in an exceptional meeting held by videoconference on the occasion of the health emergency caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Often times, the veteran athlete tells with amusement that a few years ago he stopped being Sainz to become the father of Carlos Sainz, a Formula 1 driver. Carlos, who was once Carlitos and later Carlos Sainz Jr, is today only Carlos Sainz (yes, the son). Not in vain he is already 26 years old and, moreover, a few weeks ago he signed a contract with Ferrari: he will be an official driver of the Scuderia starting next year.

Although father and son commitments prevent them from seeing each other as often as a few years ago, they are very close. And they have not stopped biting when they ride karts, pick up clubs or lock themselves in a racket in hand. “When we race, we have fun. We are very on par with golf, but squash still has a hard time, ”said Sainz, the father, in a recent interview with EL PAÍS, since he was also champion of Spain in this specialty, in 1979, before focusing all his efforts on Cars.

The new Sports Princess of Asturias is also the owner of two karting tracks, both in Madrid, and of two exclusive sports clubs in the Salamanca district and in Pozuelo de Alarcón. Although, he does not resist being just an entrepreneur. And he is already preparing to compete in the Dakar in 2021, which will be held again in Saudi Arabia. “Me, just in case, I keep training. Besides, I have to follow the young man a bit, so that it is not believed that only he trains, ”he said in reference to his son a few days ago, invited as they were both to a popular television program. “The World Rally Championship I left it overnight. That day will also reach the Dakar. I do not know when. I think I have earned the right to decide when to stop. And to have fun, “he declared in an interview with EL PAÍS this January in Arab lands.

The Awards are intended, according to its Regulations, to reward “scientific, technical, cultural, social and humanitarian work carried out by people, institutions, groups of people or institutions in the international arena.” The one that has been granted to Sainz is the fifth of the eight international awards that the Princess of Asturias Foundation announces this year, which celebrates its XL edition with this. A total of 17 nominations from 10 countries opted for this award.