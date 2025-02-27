Formula 1 campaign is announced for Spanish pilots as a scenario in which they will fight to dominate the middle zone. Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz will have as its objective the fifth place of the classification of cars, enter the … Q3 every Saturday and scratch points or some podium if the circuit is conducive to Aston Martin or Williams. It seems clear that four teams will be above them, McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, and the order will be seen.

On the second day of preseason rehearsals in Baréin, the two Spaniards rivaled in their work programs, as they will predictably on the track during the course. And according to the time table and the morning development, Carlos Sainz made it better than Fernando Alonso.

The Williams stood six tenths above Aston Martin in the fastest lap of Sainz and Alonso, to tires equality. Which means that Aston Martin is not offering the improved performance that one would expect from the 2024 car. Last season he ended the green car as one of the worst of the grill.

Carlos Sainz achieved the third best morning time (1.30: 09), seven tenths of the best record, Hamilton with the Ferrari (1.29: 379). On the contrary Alonso stayed far of the British pilot seven times world champion (1.3 seconds) and six tenths of Sainz.

The Williams maintains a quite estimated cruise speed in the hands of Carlos Sainz, which has driven a growth of the British car, one of the worst of the F1 in recent years.

“You have to be cautious and not draw conclusions at the moment,” he said The Williams ChiefJames Vowles. This is nothing more than an evolution where we were last year. Many of the decisions we make are paying off now «.

The reality is that Alonso has this Friday afternoon to try to optimize Aston Martin’s performancethat apparently so far remains in a very discreet line in Baréin.

Sainz got the times more easily than Aston Martin de Alonso. It is usually a symptom of car reliability, if you get up in the time tabal in the first attempts.

Something similar happened to Hamilton with the Ferrari Already Russell with the Mercedes. There were more problems in Red Bull, which concluded the Mañanera batch with the shots covering the garage of Liam Lawson, Verstappen’s partner who could only take 28 laps before having to stop for the problems in the Red Bull.