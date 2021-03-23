Real Madrid has decided in the board of directors held this Tuesday, to award the club’s highest distinction to the pilot Carlos Sainz and the basketball player Luka Doncic, named honorary members of the entity.

The Madrid club wants to “show public recognition of the careers” of two athletes that it indicates as “great references in world sport” and examples of the values ​​of Real Madrid, for which they show “passion every day”.

Carlos Sainz, Real Madrid points out, “He is a legend and one of the greatest Spanish athletes of all time”. His long track record of success includes two world rally championships and a three-time Dakar Rally winner. In 2020 he was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

Luka Doncic trained in the Real Madrid basketball quarry and is one of the stars of the NBA in the Dallas Mavericks. With the Madrid team, to whom he always shows his affection with continuous gestures, conquered seven titles.