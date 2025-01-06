Carlos Sainz has been forced to abandon the 2025 Dakar Rally after the damage suffered by his Ford in the first section of the 48-hour stage that was held between Sunday and Monday.

El Matador’s chances of revalidating the title achieved in the last edition – then with Audi – have faded after a tragic 48-hour stage, with 967 kilometers of special in 48 hours with departure and arrival in Bisha, where capsized during the first sectioncausing numerous damages to your car.

In the first part, the Madrid native suffered a spectacular accident in which his Ford Raptor overturned. Sainz and Lucas Cruz started the second part of the tough stage yesterday with the most damaged car, without many pieces of the tire and without front glass for the last kilometers. A true torture and odyssey that turned the stage into mere survival, without strategy. The Madrid native The time trial ended at more than an hour and a half (1:33.12) from the winner, the Saudi driver Jazeed Al Rajhi (Toyota) and remained in the general classification 1:28.11 from the new leader, the South African Henk Lategan (Toyota), before announcing his abandonment due to serious damage to the vehicle .

Hours later, The organization communicated through social networks that the Madrid pilot was leaving the competition.

Al Rajhi, with a Toyota Hilux, won the second stage with an advantage of 4 minutes and 29 seconds over the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Dacia), now a big favorite for victory in what is considered the toughest race in the world. However, upon arrival, both received penalties of 2′ and 4′, respectively, for excessive speed, dropping the Qatari to third place in the stage, also finishing third overall, just over 11 minutes behind the leader.