Journalist and writer Carlos Salinas Maldonado, on December 20, 2022 in Mexico City.

One autumn afternoon in 2021, Nicaraguan journalist Carlos S. Maldonado prepares a barbecue with friends on a rooftop in downtown Mexico City. Maldonado looks at the sky, which against all odds looks clean that day, as if the smog had given him a break. he sighs. “It reminds me of the sky on Sundays in Managua.” In 2018, the reporter was covering the social unrest in Nicaragua. Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, the couple in power, repressed the uprising with crimes against humanity and murdered at least 355 people, according to a UN report. Maldonado, a chronicler for this newspaper, was threatened, beaten, and persecuted. He had to go into exile in Mexico, where he has lived ever since. The wounds and experience of those years have crystallized into I am the commander’s wife! (grijalbo2023), which is presented this Friday in the Mexican capital by the editor Ariel Rosales, at the El basement de Quevedo bookstore, in Coyoacán, at 7:00 p.m.

The book is a “novelized biography” of Murillo, “the most interesting figure in Latin America.” The one named by Ortega as the “co-president” of Nicaragua is a complex character: a sensitive poet with mystical concerns, she lost a son in the 1972 Managua earthquake that devastated the city; he joined the guerrilla against the regime of Anastasio Somoza; She had to go into exile in Costa Rica and, with the triumph of the Sandinista revolution, she rose in the political hierarchy, always hand in hand with Ortega. After a metamorphosis, Maldonado points out, she became “a monster” full of ambition that she blamed on her daughter, Zoilamérica Narváez, when she denounced that Ortega had raped her since she was 11 years old. “Neither Mario Vargas Llosa nor García Márquez could have imagined such a grotesque and fascinating character at the same time,” says the journalist.

Murillo holds great power in the Nicaraguan regime. However, it is Ortega who rules the roost. “The decisions are made by Ortega, he is the dictator. What he has done is share power. Murillo manages the day to day of the State. The ambition of this woman has been so great, and the bill that Ortega owes her is so great, that she has advanced up the line of succession of the Government, but Ortega’s power is sustained by the repressive apparatus, the judicial system, and the Army. , which he controls. If he dies first, it would be the end of the dictatorship.”

The novel was going to be a chronicle book, based on a report on Murillo that Maldonado published in 2016, but along the way, the publishers felt that the story deserved to be turned into a novel. “It generated many conflicts for me because I am a journalist and everything I have written is based on things that I can corroborate. I decided that everything I said was going to be supported. These are things that happened, but like when cooking, I put seasoning on them,” the reporter qualifies.

The cover of the book ‘I am the commander’s wife!’ (Grijalbo, 2023). Courtesy (Grijalbo)

One of the most controversial points of I am the commander’s wife! is how he recreates Ortega’s rape of his stepdaughter: “I knew that the relationship between Murillo and Zoilamérica had incredible weight in this story. I have talked to her several times, and I told her that I was writing the book and that I wanted to interview her, but I didn’t want to talk about her anymore. I understand her fear and her silence after all the horror she suffered. She was very brave when she filed the complaint, it was a brutal political earthquake throughout the Latin American left. I did not want at any time to revictimize her. I didn’t make anything up, the scenes are taken directly from what this woman suffered. They are brutal, I know, but I wanted to put on record that the possibly most powerful man in Central America, commander of the revolution, used his power to abuse his 11-year-old stepdaughter, and none of the leaders of the Sandinista Front had the courage to stop him. . The body of Zoilamérica Narváez was the sacrifice made by the Sandinista leaders so as not to tarnish the image of the revolution”.

In 2018, the Nicaraguan population rose up against the regime. “First of all, I didn’t buy it. I thought society was lethargic. Nicaraguans had suffered so much… But Ortega wanted to impose a reform that reduced pensions. A lot of old people came out to protest and he repressed them with violence. The photo of the men bleeding moved the country. And the next day there was an explosion. I got up at seven, turned on the news and said: ‘What’s going on here?’ The country came to a standstill: peasants setting up barricades; Masaya got up; the young people, who we thought were apolitical, took over the public universities. I thought it was the end of Ortega. He then armed his death squads with high-calibre weapons and began this gruesome slaughter.”

Around 300,000 people fled Nicaragua, the majority to take refuge in Costa Rica. Maldonado was one of them: “They beat me in a public square, threatened me, humiliated me, watched me, and armed men chased me. Until one day they told me they are going for you. I landed in Mexico with a backpack, my computer, and a pair of jeans. I went into a brutal depression. I didn’t know what to do with my life for the first time in a long time. I suffered a lot, I cried every night. At this point, at 40 years old, I never imagined that something like this would happen to me. I have also seen that my body, physically, has changed. I look in the mirror and I look tired. All of this is a product of exile: it may be a refuge that gives you freedom, but it eats you away, ages you, makes you bitter. I realized at a time when I had a lot of hate ”, he recounts.

Dissidents who could not escape were imprisoned in prisons considered by the international community as human rights black holes. At the beginning of February, Ortega and Murillo freed 222 political prisoners, among them historical personalities of the Sandinista revolution such as Dora María Téllez, Ortega’s former comrade in arms. The regime immediately banished them on a plane to the United States. All were deprived of their nationality by decree. A few days later, another 94 Nicaraguans joined the list, among them the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, also historical figures of Sandinismo, who had been in exile for years.

The publication of the book could mean that Maldonado would suffer the same punishment, but he says that he no longer fears the regime: “What can they do more to me? They took me out of my country, they took the life I had. I am the son of the Revolution, what do you want me to tell you, they are not going to take that away from me. I was born in 1982, in a Managua that was still feeling the force of the change that had taken place after 47 years of dictatorship. That Ortega has transgressed it is a separate matter. I like to divide Sandinismo and Orteguismo. I know that especially young people put everything in the same bag, and they have all the rights in the world. It must be said that the revolution committed horrors.”

