On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. (Mexico time), the Cruz Azul Sky Machine is facing the Philadelphia Union, for the match corresponding to Group O, in the Leagues CUP 2024.
After losing their first match of the tournament against Charlotte FC, the team led by Martín Anselmi needed to win in order to qualify for the round of 32, without depending on other results. As the leader of their group, too. With a goal by Carlos Rotondi in the forty-first minute of the first half, Cruz Azul is fulfilling its task.
The eleven Cruz Azul players who took to the field against Philadelphia Union:
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier
Defenders: Jorge Sánchez, Ditta, Érick Lira, Piovi and Carlos Rotondi (goal in the forty-first minute of the first half).
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Rivero and Faravelli.
Attackers: Giorgos Giakoumakis and Gutiérrez.
The match is still being played. If they win, the cement workers will not only secure their place in the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP, but will also do so as leaders of Group O, leaving Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union behind.
