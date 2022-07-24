This Saturday at Aztec stadiumCruz Azul tied 2-2 against Puebla, with a double by Santiago Gimenezon Matchday 4 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022, to add four points out of a possible twelve.
Again the Uruguayan coach Diego Aguirre He sent the Argentine reinforcement from the start Charles Rotondifrom Defense and Justice and that he saw action on the last date against Atlasbeing expelled, but he appealed and was able to play against The fringe.
The South American accompanied the attack on Uriel Antuna Y Gimenezserving as a left winger, without generating much danger unlike the Sorcererhaving opportunities in front of the goal that he did not know how to finish.
In addition to this, he lost a lot of balls, but his defensive sacrifice is really applauded because every time he played badly or was snatched, he went down to the rival area to recover.
In the first half, the attacker received a ball inside the area, taking a fairly weak shot that was not a problem for the Paraguayan Anthony Silvaalso put a diagonal that was dangerous, but the defense burst.
For the complement, he had a header that went too high and without direction, apart from a header from the charrúa Ignatius Riverothe ball went past him without being able to react in time because Silva it came out properly.
However, he stood out in the performance of completed passes by being the third most successful with 75 percent, behind Antuna Y Carlos Rodriguez; Finally, he had another shot in front of the goal that went extremely wide and was for more.
His participation culminated at minute 88 when he was relieved, however, the reality is that he had been cast for a while and should have left earlier instead of Angel Romerowhich made the fans angry.
