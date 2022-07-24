NICE TIE! 😮‍💨⚽️ Cruz Azul and Puebla tied in one more day of Opening 2022 🚂🎽 Santi Giménez scored what would be his last two goals with the ‘Machine’ 😟✈️ 🚂 BLUE CROSS 2 – 2 PUEBLA🎽 pic.twitter.com/TlMQEJj2N1 – SoyReferee (@SoyReferee) July 24, 2022

The South American accompanied the attack on Uriel Antuna Y Gimenezserving as a left winger, without generating much danger unlike the Sorcererhaving opportunities in front of the goal that he did not know how to finish.

He hates Carlos Rotondi a lot, who does not contribute to the team, who does not see himself integrated into the football that Diego Aguirre wants to develop in #Blue Cross

Here’s a sample of what ex-player “analysts” don’t see in plays since I haven’t heard them mention it: pic.twitter.com/9p5pI2c4E2 – Pure Cruz Azul (@pur0cruzazul) July 24, 2022

In the first half, the attacker received a ball inside the area, taking a fairly weak shot that was not a problem for the Paraguayan Anthony Silvaalso put a diagonal that was dangerous, but the defense burst.

“I hadn’t come close to being kicked out in my career.” 😇 https://t.co/oUg6ZOezLv Carlos Rotondi 🇦🇷 celebrated having the expulsion he suffered against Atlas removed 🙏 https://t.co/oUg6ZOezLv pic.twitter.com/NSvozWRWEU – Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) July 22, 2022

However, he stood out in the performance of completed passes by being the third most successful with 75 percent, behind Antuna Y Carlos Rodriguez; Finally, he had another shot in front of the goal that went extremely wide and was for more.