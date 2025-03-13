The left side of Espanyol Carlos Romero has reported on Thursday what he lived after his entrance to Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappé on February 1, which caused a great media stir, and has confessed that he had to “deactivate” his social networks.

The player, at a press conference in the Dani Jarque Sports City, explained that they were not comfortable moments: “As soon as you enter the locker room was to take the mobile and see comments on the social networks that I obviously had to deactivate. I took off all kinds of messages so that nothing would come. ”

We isolate ourselves, take off the comments on the networks so as not to be able to receive anything. Everything we read until we did was incredible “

The player has revealed that both he and his partner chose to restrict notifications: “We isolate ourselves, we remove the comments on the networks so that they cannot receive anything. Everything we read until we did was amazing. ” Espanyol reported at the time that the player had received threats.

Romero has been critical, without specifying names, with the treatment of the news by several publications. “I don’t know if he left with me. I believe that by certain means yes, because I am accused of doing harm, trying to injure or end someone’s career are older words, ”he insisted.

The Defense of Espanyol has added that “no player in the world would have that intention” and has affirmed that he did not receive Mbappé complaints: “It was a fortuitous lance. Kylian didn’t tell me anything either or took it to another extreme, like other people who, maybe at that time he was interested in doing it. ”

Romero made this entrance to Mbappé in the second part of the match that won the Espanyol (1-0) for which he received a yellow card, a sanction that fell short for Real Madrid, which following that decision sent a formal protest for the arbitration system to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Superior Sports Council (CSD).