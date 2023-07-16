Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard withstood a fierce attack by Tadej Pogacar on Saturday in the first of four alpine trials of the Tour de France, in which Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez won the 14th stage.

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) offered Spanish cycling the third victory in this Tour de France.

The Andalusian cyclist prevailed this Saturday in the fourteenth stage, finishing in Morzine, in an alpine day in which the two favourites: Tadej Pogacar (UAE) and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo), entered glued, in this order, five seconds behind of the first.

The Slovenian cyclist was stopped in an attack that he carried out at the top of the last port by two motorcycles (one with a photographer and the other with a television cameraman), which the race stewards sanctioned by excluding them from Sunday’s stage. as well as a fine of 500 Swiss francs ($581).

Rodríguez, who rose from fourth to third place overall (4:43 behind the yellow jersey), caught up with the top of the standings nine km from the finish line, in the descent of the last climb of the day, the Col de Joux Plane, a special category, to launch shortly after towards victory.

Vingegaard, who was nine seconds ahead of Pogacar before this stage, now has a lead of ten, thanks to bonuses.

Pogacar got six seconds for being second in the stage, four for Vingegaard, but the Dane had eight for crowning the Col de Joux Plane first, for five for the Slovenian. Due to that sum, the leader slightly increased his lead overall.

This is how Stage 14 of the 2023 Tour de France was experienced, on July 15, 2023. Reuters / Papon Bernard

Pogacar attacks

Pogacar attacked 3.7 from the final port, about 15 km from the finish, without Vingegaard being able to follow him at first.

The escape only lasted two kilometers. The Dane kept up with him and soon closed the gap, which never exceeded a handful of seconds.

“I was going at my own pace, I didn’t want to run out of steam, so I did what I could and I was able to catch Tadej,” explained the Dane.

Later, arriving at the port, Pogacar tried to attack and was stopped by the motorcycles that were ahead. Then the Dane stood out to take the bonuses and crowned first.

“I attacked, but Jonas was too strong to come back. I tried again, but I didn’t succeed. I think it was a good day. This will be played for a few seconds in the days to come… If I have to take stock, I felt good throughout the day. There are many lessons to learn”, said Pogacar.

“In my second attack there were motorcycles that couldn’t move, so I spent energy unnecessarily,” said the Slovenian resigned.

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, followed by Jonas Vingegaard of Team JumboâVisma, crosses the finish line after stage 14. Reuters/ Papon Bernard

The victory in the stage allows the 22-year-old Spaniard, in his first experience in the Tour, to displace Australian Jay Hindley (Bora), sixth in the stage, from third place, who was 1 minute and 38 seconds ahead of this alpine journey of five ports, three first, one third and another special category, which is now one second behind the Spanish.

Third Spanish triumph

“I don’t believe it. I hope my legs continue to respond these days and I can continue doing well. But now I have to enjoy this moment. You don’t win a Tour stage every day and I hope to continue doing well,” said the Spaniard in Press conference.

“The fact of having moved up to third place is not something that worries me at the moment. Now I want to enjoy this victory and continue doing my best in the stages to come. I want to continue enjoying the race and continue to do so well”, added the Andalusian.

Spain adds its third stage victory after the victories on Tuesday and Thursday of Pello Bilbao and Ion Izagirre, in the tenth and twelfth stages.

The start of the first alpine stage of the Tour de France was marked this Saturday, July 15, by a significant collective fall after just five kilometers of the race, which led to the abandonment of the Colombian Esteban Chaves, who was ranked 74th in the overall.

That fall would also cause the abandonment of four cyclists, for a total of six on the day.

The day was not good for Colombia. Egan Bernal (Ineos) was off the hook about 50 km from the finish line, entering the end in 30th place, with more than 20 minutes to go.

He is now 24th overall, more than an hour and ten minutes behind Vingegaard.

With AFP