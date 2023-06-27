Since he was with the Rayados de Monterrey, Carlos Rodríguez was considered one of the great talents of Mexican soccer. However, right now the player is already 26 years old, and that stage as a promising youth has passed without penalty or glory, because the reality is that ‘Charly’ has not exploded in the way expected at the beginning of it. He now plays for Cruz Azul, where he has a starting position, but the reality is that he does not make many differences on the pitch.
In those brilliant beginnings of his career, Rodríguez was placed in European football on countless occasions, but at the end of the road, nothing has materialized. Now, with his current age and with a declining performance, it seems difficult for the player to fulfill that dream. On the other hand, it will not be impossible, because in the most recent hours a suitor for Italian football has appeared, it is Fiorentina.
Ekrem Konur reports that the Viola team, which is usually aware of the market in Mexico, has some interest in Carlos Rodríguez’s services for the summer market. That is why the Italian club will focus attention on what the midfielder does during the Gold Cup thinking about making a formal offer. His market value is 8 million euros, but it is clear that Fiorentina is not going to reach that price for a 26-year-old man who has not played in Europe. That being the case, Cruz Azul would have to be kind to support the Mexican.
Carlos Rodríguez interests Fiorentina
