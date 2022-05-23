With the leagues in Europe concluded, the concentration of the Mexican National Team will begin in full. The tricolor team led by Gerardo Martino will face 5 matches throughout May and June, 3 of them friendlies against Nigeria, Ecuador and Uruguay and two more of an official nature in duels corresponding to the Nations League against Suriname and Jamaica.
This FIFA break will be essential for Gerardo Martino to practically define who his team will be in Qatar 2022, unfortunately for the coach, some of his pieces have fallen due to injury and will not be able to play this break. One of them is Carlos Rodríguez, who has been working with the Mexican National Team these days, although he has finally left the concentration.
The midfielder, who suffered a major injury months ago, was working on his rehabilitation with El Tri, however, the decision was made that he will return to his club and do the preseason, since he has no rhythm of play and will not be able to participate in the matches that the Mexican National Team will play starting this Saturday. This being the case, ‘Charly’ has left the CAR and will take a vacation to later resume his activity with Cruz Azul. Rodríguez has the advantage of being one of Martino’s trusted men, so his absence from this call will not affect his presence at Qatar 2022.
#Carlos #Rodríguez #drops #Mexican #national #team
Leave a Reply