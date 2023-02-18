Mexico.- Mexican singer Carlos Rivera presents “Sincerándome”, the most “intimate” album of his career in which he consolidates as a singer-songwriter by composing all the songs and remains faithful to his style despite market pressures, as he expressed this Friday in an interview with EFE.

“It is a very intimate part that, for example, in a different way than music maybe I never would. I have always been very reserved in my personal life. However, in music I have no qualms about saying what I feel, telling what I live, talking about my life”, confesses the artist.

The 36-year-old musician with almost two decades of career, shows his “human side” through 10 unpublished songs, in which he shares credits with colleagues such as Carlos Vives, Carín León, Eden Muñoz, Nahuel Pennisi, and Melissa Robles.

The album and its eponymous song, “Sincerándome”, respond to the pressure that Carlos feels to “be perfect all the time” imposed by social networks and society, something that almost brought him to a breaking point during a tour in 2019. , as he admits.

“It was so much what I was living and what was happening to me, that I felt a little overwhelmed, and there came a moment in which I was literally on the verge of collapsing, and starting with the music is where I don’t get to that point, because I What I do is let off steam with this song,” he says.

CARLOS CONSOLIDATES AS A SINGER-SONGWRITER

With this album, the eighth in his career, Carlos consolidates as a singer-songwriter, Well, he wrote special themes for this material and others he kept them for decades.

In “La carta” he talks about a situation that marked his life, “My beautiful girl” is dedicated to his sister, “Eres tú (mama)” he wrote for his mother when he was little, “I dreamed of you” is for his land from Tlaxcala, “Someone is waiting for me in Madrid” is about his gratitude to Spain and “I will always be here” is for his family.

“The album found a particular concept, talking about emotions, perhaps very personal. However, the album does not pretend to be a biography of my life because I have never wanted to do it that way. On the contrary, it is to share songs with people that maybe Maybe they also help them say what they feel”, he says.

Carlos, who rose to fame after winning the third edition of the reality show “La Academia”, he composed this album when he noticed that the songs he wrote or that were not the main singles of his old materials were the ones that received the most affection from the public.

Among them he states “If you go”, “The moon from heaven”, “I was waiting for you” and “That what is ours stays ours”.

“This album is as if I were saying: I’m going to make an album of those kinds of songs, without thinking about the songs that can play on the radio or that can directly enter the charts and become immediate or momentary hits”, mentioned.

RIVERA IS FAITHFUL TO HIS STYLE

Among the hits of the Mexican native of Huamantla, Tlaxcala, there are urban songs like “Lo digo” with Gente de Zona, and “Losing my head” with Becky G and Pedro Capó.

But the musician is faithful to his style, pop and romantic ballads, something that “at the moment of truth,” he says, allows him to fill venues such as the National Auditorium in Mexico.

“Easy it is not. All the time you are tempted to do other things because it is the easiest, even I know that I am going against the current, I mean, I know that I put out this album and that it is not so easy for me ”, mentions Carlos Rivera.

And although he thinks that the platforms are now more open, he considers that “someone has to do the dirty or rough work” of making music outside of the “hit factories”.

“Everything that is heard is reggaeton or regional Mexican, which I love both. However, there I am struggling with my music, but in a good way, it is not something that weighs me down at all. On the contrary, I think it excites me,” she says.