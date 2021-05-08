The former Formula 1 driver, former Santa Fe governor and current senator Carlos Alberto Reutemann suffered “a new episode of digestive bleeding with hemodynamic decompensation “so it was decided to be referred to a more complex sanatorium in the city of Rosario.

“Today and in view of the evidence of a new episode of digestive bleeding and the consequent hemodynamic decompensation of Senator Carlos Reutemann, with a tendency to lower blood pressure and worsening of biochemical parameters, their referral to the Sanatorio Parque de la Ciudad de Rosario is decided in order to continue with the diagnostic studies and eventual treatment “, can be read this Saturday in a statement from the Santa Fe Clinic, in the capital of that province, where Reutemann is hospitalized. since Wednesday.

Reutemann, 79, was admitted this Wednesday and a day later he was referred to an intensive care room, affected by a digestive bleeding.

New medical report on Reutemann’s state of health.

The hospitalization, according to what they indicated in their environment, is not related to a possible coronavirus picture. The former governor was vaccinated at the end of March after registering on the official website of the province and awaiting his turn, which was granted to him for being part of one of the age groups considered to be of greater risk.

Reutemann complied with the procedure without getting out of his car, to avoid making contact with people. Some nurses who recognized him, however, asked him to take photos. The image of that moment was shared on social networks. It was one of the few public appearances of the leader in recent times.

The former pilot, twice Santa Fe governor and national senator since 2003, had undergone surgery in New York in 2017 due to a Liver cancer.

“He had a tumor in the liver. They had to do quite complex surgery because the tumor was encapsulated,” he revealed after that intervention.

“It was a very long surgery six or seven hours and it took three months to heal. I had a slow recovery, “he added about the rehabilitation process.

In 2017, Reutemann underwent surgery for liver cancer. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

Those close to the legislator explained in recent times that after that operation his health was “deteriorated” and that it left some sequels.

In that sense, the former deputy Alejandra Vucasovich, one of her most loyal political allies, revealed last year that Reutemann was “very lucid, but with many physical handicaps”, when she was asked about the leader’s silence regarding the Vicentin case.

The cancer that he had at the time has left him very deteriorated, “Vucasovich said in statements to Radio 2.

Reutemann began in politics from Peronism, at the hand of the late former president Carlos Menem, but later he differentiated himself by joining the Cambiemos alliance, being one of the main leaders of the interior of the country in supporting Mauricio Macri.

In 1991 he reached the governorship of Santa Fe for the first time thanks to the controversial Law of Lemas, which allowed him to be elected despite having fewer votes than the radical Horacio Usandizaga, but helped by the sum of all the PJ candidates. In 1999 he would repeat, but this time reaching a crushing triumph on the same adversary of the UCR.

The conflict that the government of Cristina Kirchner led with the agricultural sector was a break in the relationship with the ruling party. Reutemann left block K in 2009 and that same year it was imposed to revalidate the bank as part of the Santa Fe Federal space, which had the support of a sector of the PJ.

