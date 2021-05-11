The former governor of Santa Fe and current senator, Carlos Reutemann, hospitalized since last Wednesday for a digestive hemorrhage, suffered a new bleeding in the lower tract and the doctors evaluate the therapeutic actions to be followed.

“Being hospitalized in ICU, without a respirator. He reiterated bleeding from the lower digestive tract. With the result of the endocapsule and endoscopies, the therapeutic decisions”, Raises the medical report that was released on Tuesday at the Sanatorio Parque de Rosario.

The 79-year-old Justicialist leader was admitted to a clinic in the provincial capital on Wednesday with anemia. He was admitted by his own means, but on Thursday a complication was detected in his condition and he was ordered to go to an intensive care room.

On Saturday it was decided transfer to Rosario with a medical helicopter, after a new hemorrhage was detected.

Dr. Roberto Villavicencio, one of the former governor’s doctors, stated that he was in contact with the leader on Tuesday morning and confirmed that he is “fine, with a stable picture.”

“He is recovering from digestive bleeding that is constant. The digestive hemorrhage has the characteristic that it is dark, hidden. We don’t have the strict bleed point. Intermittences occur. At this moment we are already quite located in what may be the most important of these foci. We are going to treat it accordingly, “said Villavicencio in dialogue with Channel 3.

The two-time governor of Santa Fe underwent surgery in New York in 2017 for liver cancer.

“Had an liver tumor. They had to do quite complex surgery because the tumor was encapsulated. It was a very long surgery of six or seven hours and it was three months to heal. I had a slow recovery ”, he explained after that intervention.

That intervention, according to his relatives, caused a deterioration in his health and left some consequences.

Last March it was known that he had presented himself to receive the application of the Covid vaccine. The senator had signed up on the page provided by the provincial government and received the turn for being part of one of the age groups considered to be of greater risk.

On that occasion, he agreed to take pictures with some nurses, so the episode became known after some images were disseminated on social networks. It was one of the few public appearances of the leader in recent times.

