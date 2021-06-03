The senator Carlos “Lole” Reutemann suffered this Thursday another episode of “upper digestive bleeding” and he had to undergo “new transfusions”, for which he continues to be observed in intensive care.

This was indicated by the last Medical part Sanatorio Santa Fe, where the former governor of Santa Fe has been hospitalized since last Sunday. “This morning Senator Carlos A. Reutemann presented an episode of upper digestive bleeding that was self-limited“said the document from the health center.

In addition, he specified that Reutemann “underwent new transfusions” and that now “it remains hemodynamically compensated and fever free“.

“He remains vigilant, does not require respiratory assistance, with reserved forecast“added the text signed by Dr. Sebastián del Pazo, coordinator of the Sanatorio Santa Fe Clinical Department.

Reutemann had to be hospitalized after suffering a “digestive hemorrhage” and yesterday they transferred him to an intensive care room.

Carlos Reutemann health report on June 3.

The senator underwent surgery in the United States in December 2016 for a biliary condition and at the beginning of last May he was admitted to intensive care for digestive bleeding.

“The bleeding was in a place much further away than normal, in the small intestine, in a union due to a previous surgery that he has,” reported the medical director of Sanatorio Parque, Juan José Boretti, alluding to the 2016 operation .



The Sanatorio Santa Fe, in the center of the provincial capital.

On May 21, he was discharged from the hospital and continued with home hospitalization to recover from anemia, but nine days later he was admitted again, in a common room, for “a picture of dehydration.”

“Force daddy dear“One of his daughters, Cora Reutemann, posted through her Twitter account.

