The Colombian is part of the elite of this sport and in Tokyo he hopes to jump to the top of the podium. Having earned a bronze at Rio 2016, he now says he feels stronger.

Carlos Ramírez is part of the BMX elite worldwide. This 27-year-old Colombian is third in the international ranking and at this time he is preparing in Bogotá for the last competitions before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

After winning bronze in Rio 2016, Carlos trains to be the best in a sport in which risk is present from the very start. “I feel like I can still improve a lot more,” says the coffee rider.

His partner Mariana Pajón is called the queen of BMX. She is a double Olympic champion (London 2012 and Rio 2016) who, together with Ramírez, will close the Olympic cycle with the BMX World Cup in Bogotá at the end of May. Both will have the opportunity to finish their preparation at home after a pandemic that has made the wait for the Olympic games even longer.