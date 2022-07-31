Carlos Ramírez, second in the BMX World Championship

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carlos Ramírez achieved bronze in Tokyo.
EFE/ José Méndez
Carlos Ramírez achieved the bronze in Tokyo.
The man from Antioquia closed an outstanding presentation in Nantes, France.
July 31, 2022, 08:02 AM
Carlos Ramírez had an outstanding performance this Sunday in the men’s final of the BMX World Championshipwhich took place in Nantes, France.
The Antioquian, Olympic medalist, came in second place in the elite category, with a time of 30.142.
The winner of the competition was the Frenchman Leo Garoyan, who ‘flew’ at his start and managed to arrive before Ramírez.
SPORTS
July 31, 2022, 08:02 AM
