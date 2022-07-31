Sunday, July 31, 2022
Carlos Ramírez, second in the BMX World Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2022
in Sports
Carlos Ramirez

Carlos RamÃrez achieved bronze in Tokyo.

Photo:

EFE/ José Méndez

Carlos Ramírez achieved the bronze in Tokyo.

The man from Antioquia closed an outstanding presentation in Nantes, France.

Carlos Ramírez had an outstanding performance this Sunday in the men’s final of the BMX World Championshipwhich took place in Nantes, France.

The Antioquian, Olympic medalist, came in second place in the elite category, with a time of 30.142.

The winner of the competition was the Frenchman Leo Garoyan, who ‘flew’ at his start and managed to arrive before Ramírez.

