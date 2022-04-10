The Egyptian Football Federation and Carlos Queiroz decided this Sunday to terminate the contract that linked the Portuguese coach with the ‘Pharaohs’ eight months after taking charge of the team and after failing to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After holding a meeting at the agency’s headquarters, “The board of directors of the Federation thanked Queiroz after terminating the contract by mutual agreement between the two parties”reported the entity in a brief statement.

The Egyptian Federation assured that during the meeting “the great effort made” by the Portuguese and his auxiliary coaching staff since his hiring in September of last year was valued.

“For his part, Carlos Queiroz expressed his joy for the period he spent in Egypt and the love he feels for Egypt and the Egyptians, highlighting his support for national football,” the note read.

The 69-year-old Portuguese coach, former Colombia, Iran and Portugal coach, as well as former Real Madrid coach, was appointed as head of the ‘Pharaohs’ after the dismissal of Mohamed al Badry due to the team’s poor performance.

At the time, Egypt, despite being one of the strongest teams on the African continent and boasting a player of the stature of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, were struggling in qualifying.

A recent draw with Gabon had relegated them to second place in Group F, which also included Libya and Angola. Egypt finally managed to finish first in the group and qualify after winning three of the four remaining games and drawing another, but in the next and final knockout round they fell to Senegal in the penalty shootout of the second leg after a victory for each team..

In the African Cup of Nations that was played between January and February in Cameroon, they also played a worthy role since, although they were second in their group with two wins and one loss (against Nigeria), they reached the final, in which they also lost. against Senegal and also on penalties. Queiroz thus leaves Egypt with a record of ten wins (two of them on penalties), one draw and three losses (one of them on penalties).

