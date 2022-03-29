Carlos Queiroz, the same coach who led the Colombian National Team At the beginning of the South American qualifier for Qatar 2022, he was left out of the World Cup with Egypt, the team that lost the quota this Tuesday with Senegal, on penalties.

Sadio Mané’s Senegal, scorer of the decisive goal on penalties, qualified for the Qatar-2022 World Cup after defeating Egypt on Tuesday (1-0, 3-1 on penalties) whose star Mohamed Salah missed his shot from the eleven meters.

The reissue of the final of the last African Cup fell again on the side of the Senegalese, who will participate for the third time in their history in the final phase of a World Cup.

After losing 1-0 in the first leg in Egypt, Senegal leveled the tie thanks to Boulaye Dia (3) in the first leg of the match, before penalties were decided.

Queiroz, the 69-year-old Portuguese, arrived in Egypt after his traumatic departure from the Colombian National Team.

His process in Egypt was going well, he was even a finalist in the African Cup of Nations, losing the title against Senegal himself. But he got entangled in the African tie.

Queiroz had 3 in a row

Carlos Queiroz thus truncates his successful journey of three consecutive world championships. He had been with Portugal, in South Africa 2010, with Iran in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

His departure from the Colombian National Team occurred at the end of 2020, after the goals the team received against Uruguay (0-3) and Ecuador (6-1).

SPORTS AND AFP