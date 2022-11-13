Carlos Queiroz, who had left the position of coach of Egypt in April, eight months after directing the ‘pharaohs’ without the prize of taking them to the World Cup, agreed to return ‘home’, as he acknowledged at the Tehran airport, but days before Qatar World Cup live a hell

Queiroz had been in charge of the Iran national team for eight years. He got the pass to the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018but despite good feelings they did not get past the group stage.

He also managed to make his team the best Asian team in the Fifa ranking, but he did not win the asian cup. Now, with renewed illusions, the Portuguese, who replaced the Croatian Dragan Skočić, faces another universal event in which the objective is to reach the qualifiers at once after being very close in Russia after beating Morocco, drawing with Portugal and being close to scoring against Spain.

what a problem

However, hours before announcing the list of summoned, he lives in a difficult situation.

Mahsa Amini was a woman murdered last September by the Iranian morality police, a fact that triggered a series of public order problems in the country, something that generated statements from one of the team’s figures.

“I cannot remain silent with what has happened with Mahsa Amini. If the punishment is to be expelled from the national team, it is a small price to pay for a single strand of an Iranian woman’s hair,” said Azmoun, who was in Bayer Leverkusen’s squad at the time.

Well, Queiroz had to suspend the press conference in which he was going to announce the list to Qatar.

The Iranian media have said that he did it because the DT has received pressure from the soccer federation of his country not to take Qatar to Azmoun ya Omid Noorafkan, Milad Sarlak, Mohammadrez Akhbari and Saman Fallah, who have protested against the government.

If the pressure is effective, Iran could get into a problem, since Fifa prohibits local governments from interfering in the affairs of the federations.

