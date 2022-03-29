This Tuesday, in defining the road to the World Cup in Qatar, Egypt was one of the first to say goodbye to hopes. The current Africa Cup of Nations runner-up lost on penalties to Senegal, the same executioner in their continental aspirations, in the last match of their qualifiers.

Although Senegal dominated the game, Egypt had great chances to win from the white spot. To his regret, three footballers, among whom was Mohamed Salah, his great figure, wasted his payment.

Due to the unproud memory that most Colombians have of Egypt’s coach, Carlos Queiroz, after passing through the tricolor, his failure has been “celebrated” on social networks with creative memes.

Egypt lost 1-3 on penalties. The same count that accounted for their defeat in the Africa Cup of Nations final a few weeks ago.

Senegal will be at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. In the previous tournament, they shared a group with Colombia and were eliminated in the first round.

Queiroz’s reaction

With a few minutes to certify the elimination of Egypt, Carlos Queiroz took advantage of his social networks to send a message of thanks to his followers.

“The dream is over. We did our best, but today was not enough. From the bottom of my heart my gratitude to the Egyptian Federation for this honor of coaching the National Team. To all my players and team, my recognition and humble thanks. They will always be in my heart,” he wrote.

“It was a privilege for me to work with and be helped by such dedicated and capable professionals and wonderful friends. Without them nothing would be possible for me in my life. I’m so proud of you guys. My best wishes and huge gratitude to all the Egyptian ‘fans’. To the future… CQ,” he concluded.

