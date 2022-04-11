Carlos Queiroz, Portuguese coach, did not renew with the Egyptian team, after not being able to meet the goal of qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Queiroz said goodbye to the fans, the leaders and the footballers in an emotional message that he issued on his social networks.

The message

“To our fans, my kind and magical dream team and my wonderful players.



Every new beginning that begins with a hard and painful farewell, means that our hearts are full of gratitude, respect and friendship.. Those are my feelings right now,” she wrote.

And I add: “There are no goodbyes in football, just a simple and warm see you later in the Game. That also means that you will always be in my heart, although only God knows how and when we will meet again.

Queiroz, once he left the Colombian national team when he fell 0-3 with Uruguay, in Barranquilla, and 6-1 with Ecuador in Quito, he ceased to be the coach of Colombia and found the opportunity to fight for a slot to Qatar 2022 in Egypt, but did not achieve the goal.

“Fortunately, I carry with me the wonderful memories of our journey from Good to Great. Without their dedication, talent and commitment it would not be possible to achieve so much in such a short time. Thank you very much to all. Being the coach of the National Team of a Nation so passionate about soccer was a privilege and an honor. More than that, receiving your trust and confidence to renew this commitment in the near future means a lot to me and is a professional reward of recognition that will prevail in my heart forever. Many thanks to EFA”, said the DT.

