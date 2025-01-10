Multiópticas has communicated with “deep regret” the death at the age of 58 of Carlos Pineiro Francopartner, advisor and president of the company, as reported in a statement. Specifically, the company has highlighted that Piñeiro Franco has left a “indelible legacy” both in Multiópticas and in the Americana group.

In this way, during his time at Multiópticas, the optical firm has highlighted his “leadership, commitment and dedication”, while noting that his work was “key” in the modernization of the company’s image, the launch of the brand Mó itself, the development of a robust organizational structure, the strengthening of social commitment through the Multiópticas Foundation, the promotion of technological innovation and evolution of the business model.

Multiópticas has highlighted that these contributions left a “significant impact”, laying the foundations for the “ambitious plan” of international expansion which currently constitutes the strategic priority of the organization.

«In these difficult times, from Multiópticas we want to express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, relatives and employees. His memory will live on in every step we take towards a more promising future.inspired by his example,” he indicated.