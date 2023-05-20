Carlos Pineda greets his supporters from a truck, during a campaign event in Guatemala City, on May 14. Moises Castillo (AP)

At the beginning of May the daily Free Press published a survey of electoral preferences with a surprising result in Guatemala. The poll showed Carlos Pineda, a farmer who is not part of the traditional Guatemalan party politics, as the leader in voting intentions, who has built a profile as a successful businessman through videos on Tik Tok and other social networks. He probe it gave him 23% of the preferences and with this a new electoral scenario was opened, with Pineda going to a second round and with ample chances of becoming president. His candidacy, however, has been threatened by an injunction imposed by political rivals before the Electoral Tribunal, who allege irregularities during the process of proclamation of Pineda’s candidacy. This Friday the court has suspended, at least temporarily, his candidacy and the candidate has announced that he will appeal to the Guatemalan Constitutional Court, the Constitutional Court. “The system is fighting against me and it is because I am not a suitable candidate for any political sector. Fighting the system is not easy. All the politicians share the cake, that has been their business, and that is why they attack me, ”Pineda said in a video posted on his social networks.

He has called his rapid rise in the polls an “electoral revolution.” The truth is that it has positioned itself above traditional candidacies such as Sandra Torres, who lost the last election to the current president, Alejando Giammattei, and Zury Ríos, the daughter of the dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, who at the beginning of the year led the intention of votes, but that has now fallen to fourth place among the candidates for the Presidency. “It has become something of a thorn in the side for a lot of the other competitors. It breaks in some way with the mold they had planned, because the idea was that the dispute would take place between Zury Ríos and Sandra Torres and now, suddenly, they are surpassed in the Pineda curve, which has already moved the board, ”explains Renzo Rosal, a political scientist and university professor. “This is a particular phenomenon, he is a right-wing, populist candidate, but he also has an anti-oligarchic discourse, resources that end up being a threat to the established order for these elections and for this reason the probability that he will be left out is quite high” Rosal adds.

Pineda has managed to get to the top of the intention of votes thanks to his ability to use social networks, mainly tik tok, where he has almost a million followers. In that network, he appears dressed in jeans, boots and a hat visiting the towns of Guatemala with a folksy message. Recently, he has expressed his admiration for the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and traveled to El Salvador to show his followers the differences between the country ruled with a heavy hand by Bukele and Guatemala today. “I came to El Salvador to learn about the prosperity of a country when money is not stolen and enough,” he wrote on Twitter with a video that shows him landing in Salvadoran territory. “You are famous on Facebook,” an airport worker tells him. “I have come to see the advances, the development that has taken place in El Salvador lately”, answers Pineda. In the following videos, the candidate shows what he considers to be positive changes carried out by Bukele: he travels to the beaches, visits pharmacies to compare medicine prices and talks about the fight against corruption, which is, he has said, his main battle. “My respects to President Nayib Bukele, who was able to break the system and that is why El Salvador was able to develop,” Pineda said.

On Twitter he calls himself a “passionate businessman” and “pro-life” and in his speeches he always quotes God and asks his followers to pray for his victory in the elections. Pineda had already flirted with a candidacy in previous elections, but his aspirations did not materialize. He then began to carve out the image of a successful man on social networks, where he also shows solidarity with the most disadvantaged in a poverty-stricken country. “During the hurricanes Eta and Iota, some businessmen lent their planes and helicopters to transport food and aid to the affected communities and that is where we began to learn about Carlos Pineda and the use he makes of social networks. You have to see him as a representative of an emerging sector, groups that are interested in doing business with the State, but also illegal business, which has been around in party politics in the last two decades, but in marginal spaces. Pineda is the representative of this sector”, explains the academic Rosal.

The analyst refers to the high levels of corruption and impunity suffered by Guatemala and which have worsened since it was dismantled. the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), a kind of special prosecutor created in 2006 with the support of the UN. It was under the presidency of former President Jimmy Morales that the mandate of the CICIG, which had also implicated Morales in corruption, was cancelled. Morales decided to break with the agreement that Guatemala had maintained for 12 years with the United Nations institution and ordered the departure of foreign officials from the organization, led by Colombian judge Iván Velásquez, considered the whip against corruption in Guatemala. In addition to the departure of that body from the UNO, a war was unleashed from the judiciary against the independent judges and prosecutors who fight against corruption and which has already left some thirty victims, officials who have gone into exile due to threats in his against.

Although all the candidates in the running affirm that they will fight against corruption, analysts see it as difficult for those promises to be fulfilled. “Pineda would continue with the control and cooptation of the institutions. The purpose is the same, but the actors that will enter into the compromise are others”, explains Rosal. “Pineda appears out of nowhere to change the electoral dynamics and comes with many of his own resources, with an impressive positioning on social networks, which was not created yesterday, but from a long time ago. That is why the traditional sectors, the political parties, the classic business sectors, the oligarchy and the same electoral competitors see their presence as a huge stone in the shoe”, affirms the analyst.

This rupture that Pineda has caused in Guatemalan politics has caused his rivals to try to remove him from the electoral contest. Members of the Cambio party filed an amparo before the Electoral Tribunal in which they allege that Pineda did not comply with the requirements established by the electoral law to launch his candidacy for his party, Citizen Prosperity. According to the complaint, this political organization “failed to comply with the requirements that regulate the holding of the National Assembly, such as that it failed to present financial reports, lists of signatures of the delegates present at the National Assembly, and failed to represent minorities”. Pineda has fended off the attacks and is confident he will stay in the race if he wins the appeal. “Despite the efforts of the corrupt, we continue in the fight”, he has warned him.

