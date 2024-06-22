The Colombia selection directed by Nestor Lorenzo prepares the last details to debut in the United States Copa America 2024 against Paraguay next Monday.

According to the criteria of

The group is already in Houston, they carried out their first training in that city and are concentrating towards the first commitment in which they want to take their first step.

(Luis Díaz: Liverpool puts a price on him, this is the million he is asking for and the alarms go off for his possible departure)

Colombia is favorite

Colombia is the favorite to win the tournament, alongside Argentina, as it arrives undefeated and its football enchants, with a Luis Diaz forceful and a James Rodriguez surrenderer

“The Colombian team completed its first training session in Houston this Friday with its sights set on its debut in Group D of the Copa América, which will be in that American city on Monday against Paraguay,” said the EFE agency.

And he added: “The coach of the coffee team, the Argentine Nestor Lorenzo, “He led a closed-door practice with the 26 players called up for the continental tournament.”

Valderrama speaks

The coach said: “The coaching staff divided the training into two key parts. The first was composed of recreational dynamics, where the players competed in a soccer-tennis circuit and in the second in tactical exercises.”

One of the stars of Colombian soccer is Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, who has stood out for speaking hard, upfront and openly, he did refer to it when asked about the objectives of Lorenzo’s group.

Valderrama has always spoken directly and put all the pressure on the national team, which must play in the first part of the Cup with Brazil and Costa Rica.

“She is a favorite. “Colombia is a favorite and I also take the risk: final against Argentina and we won 2-1,” said the former Samario player.