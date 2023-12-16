The lawyer and rector of the Diego Portales University, Carlos Peña (64 years old, Santiago de Chile), one of the most influential voices on the Chilean public scene, analyzes the politics and society of his country in the hours of the plebiscite for a new Constitution . columnist for The Mercury and author of works such as The politics of identity (Taurus, 2021), Children without father (Taurus, 2022) and Think about the discomfort (Taurus, 2020), Peña says that this Sunday the 17th Chile has “nothing or very little in the immediate future” and that “the proposal is not very different from the Constitution in force today.” Professor at the University of Chile, full academician of the Academy of Social, Political and Moral Sciences, refers to Chile's emergencies such as insecurity in the streets, the failure in school education and, among other issues, the crisis in the private health system that, if there is no way out, he assures, “will drag the public system into a disaster.”

Ask. What is the country at stake this Sunday?

Answer. Nothing or very little in the immediate future. Chile is experiencing a process of rebuilding what we could call concord: that silent consensus that makes cooperation possible and sustains the rules. And all of that will take time. The letter of the 25th that guided Chile for much of the 20th century took seven years to truly begin to take effect. Whatever the result this Sunday, this process of rebuilding consensus – which is ultimately a cultural process – will continue. In Chile, as in the rest of the region, there is usually a kind of fetishism of the rules consisting of believing that when they are approved a different reality is produced. And it is not the case.

Q. How would you characterize the proposal for a new Constitution that will be submitted to a referendum tomorrow?

R. The proposal is not very different from the Constitution in force today. The core of public or social policies is the same as the 1980 letter; but galvanized: basic goods in health, education, pensions, which are the content of social rights, are financed with general income, but a mixed provision is ensured, providing for the existence of a state system and a private one. Thus, although the proposal proclaims the social State, it does so by consolidating a provision model like the one I describe.

Q. What happens regarding women's rights?

R. Regarding women's rights, it is not true that there is a setback with respect to the 1980 charter, which does not contemplate them. And in matters of indigenous peoples, multiculturalism is recognized. The truth is that there is not that much difference between the 1980 letter and the proposal.

Q. And the current Constitution, what is it like?

R. The 1980 charter has undergone multiple reforms and reflects a compromise arrangement between those who supported the dictatorship model that ended up being economically successful, and those inspired by social democratic models who promoted its incremental improvement through multiple amendments.

Q. The one that governs today, is it Pinochet's reformed almost 70 times since 1989 (and bearing the signature of Ricardo Lagos due to the 2005 changes) or is it just Pinochet's?

R. It is a mixed card, without a doubt. A mixture of the historical ideology of the right that is expressed in the rules of economic order – such as private initiative, equal treatment in business matters between individuals and the State, predominance of freedom of education -, with another that little by little introduced rules of liberal democracy, such as the expansion of pluralism that was originally restricted, the strengthening of Congress, the disappearance of military power as a constitutional power, etc. But despite all these changes, the economic public order of strictly liberal roots was maintained, which is why, as I have said other times, the left this Sunday is forced to choose between the worst and the detestable.

Q. Does Boric's Government have a chance to win something based on this Sunday's result or will it be a loss anyway?

R. Gabriel Boric's political project has already failed. This is not worth throwing dirt in your eyes. This has been the product of a poor diagnosis, which was not able to understand the modernization of Chile and, instead, saw in it a kind of scam carried out by the elites, and is the result of an undeniable incompetence of the younger cadres. Gabriel Boric's transformative purpose was completely frustrated and this was not due to the constitutional issue. What remains of the Government will be a Government of administration and the president should put emphasis on the cultural dimension of Chile's transformations, where he is, yes, a good interpreter.

Q. And do you see President Boric signing a new Constitution drafted primarily by the most extreme right?

R. Gabriel Boric has flaws, no doubt, but he has a great virtue: beneath his phrases, his sometimes exaggerated rhetoric, a late adolescent impulse (late since he is already mature), there lives in him someone with a sense of legality and with a sincere respect for the rules. He has proven it many times, so I have no doubt that if he wins the Pro it will naturally happen.

Carlos Peña during the interview with EL PAÍS. FERNANDA REQUENA

Q. What do the results imply for the right, the traditional and the Republican Party?

R. Neither the right nor the left should interpret any result that seems favorable to them as ideological adherence. The victory that the right obtained in the previous plebiscite when it flooded the Constitutional Council with its candidates was not the expression that its ideas (many of them typical of a cavernous right) had interpreted the citizens.

Q. And what, then, was last May?

R. That vote was a rejection of the ideological and behavioral excesses of the previous Convention (adorned with multiple antics). And the choice of the latter was not at the time an adhesion to the purely identity movements that made it their own. The cultural changes in Chilean society – material improvement, expansion of autonomy, intergenerational advancement, massification of higher education, experiencing life as the fruit of one's own effort – are awaiting a political agenda capable of interpreting them.

Q. What lesson will Chile have learned after four years of complicated constituent processes?

R. The main thing of all that you will learn very soon, if you have not already done so, is that constitutional changes do not change the physiognomy of countries, nor do they produce well-being in and of themselves. It is very difficult to bend the trajectory of countries through rules: beneath the rules, social processes of various kinds flow that, sooner or later, are imposed.

Q. Is this what is happening to Chile?

R. In the case of Chile, it seems to me that the changes experienced in the last three decades, which have partially modified the subjectivity of Chileans, will continue to guide collective life until the rules manage to catch up. In 1970 Aníbal Pinto observed that the problem then was that Chile had an expansive democracy and a petty and exclusive economy. And we got out of that contradiction by abandoning democracy or changing the economy. Today the problem is the other way around: society is ahead of the rules and institutions.

Q. Since Sunday, have Chile's attempts to change its Constitution ended in the short and medium term?

R. If the Against wins, there is no doubt that, despite the statements, there will be reforms agreed upon in Congress. In that case there will not be a global process of change; but there will be reforms. And if the In favor wins, there will also be a long consensual process in Congress to adapt the institutions to the new rules. In both cases party politics will be back.

Q. What are the country's emergencies that the political class should focus on starting this Monday?

R. The most immediate thing will be to confront the problems that afflict it, which are not constitutional: security in the streets, fear of the other, which is especially prevalent in the most modest sectors that are, by the way, the ones that matter; the failure in school education that has increased in recent years instead of beginning to be resolved, harming the majority; resolve the crisis in the private health system that, if there is no way out, will drag the public system into a disaster. As you see, the most urgent reality, which is always plain reality, will continue, and now without pretexts so that it is not heard, knocking on the door and there will no longer be the pretext of constitutional change to turn a deaf ear or hide one's own incompetence. .

Q. Those in Chile are big problems.

R. All these problems, although it may sound paradoxical, are the fruit of the material improvement that the country experienced in the last three decades; but this improvement has pathologies that must be resolved

Q. What are the main ones in the long term?

R. First, bringing the educational structure up to the meritocratic ideal, this requires recovering the meaning of education, the authority of the teacher and gradually preventing the educational system from reshaping the social class structure; second, sharing the risk of what Shakespeare calls the arrows and stones of destiny, old age and illness, and for the same reason in health and pensions, greater solidarity is necessary; third, improve security whose deterioration threatens to deteriorate institutions. All of this does not seem to be at the level of a utopia capable of inflaming the enthusiasm of the masses or of the new generations, but the times are not for utopias, but for modest ideals that do justice to the expectations that millions of people, proletarians the day before yesterday , they began thanks to the last decades to forge for themselves and their children.

Q. What happens if crime is not stopped?

R. When crime is not stopped, people are willing to pay any price to regain security, including the sacrifice of freedoms. Freedoms and due process are, sooner or later, a dispensable luxury for a society that allows itself to be invaded by fear.