The Colombian U-20 women’s team begins this Friday a new path towards the World Cup of the category, in Costa Rica. The South American has already started in Viña del Mar (Chile) and the rivals have already played: Venezuela beat Peru 2-0 and the locals tied 0-0 with Argentina.

Colombia, led by Carlos Paniagua, who has already qualified for the U-17 World Cup, debuts against Argentina this Friday at 3 in the afternoon. The game will be seen by Señal Colombia and DirecTV Sports.

The challenge is to get the box again: in 2020, the South American was canceled in full swing, due to the covid-19 pandemic. And in the four previous editions the objective was not achieved. The last time was in 2010. This is how Paniagua sees the panorama of the tournament.

Carlos Paniagua dreams of returning to the U-20 World Cup

Argentina, the first rival. “Fortunately we had the opportunity to see our rival. They will always have their DNA of contesting all the balls as if it were the last one, which is orderly, which falls back well, which plays 4-3-3, which has direct play and tries to catch the rival badly. He is a direct rival, we hope that tomorrow we can counteract all his virtues and attack the shortcomings”.

The group. “Chile can be seen to have a very good job, it is orderly, it gives you space and handles good concepts with and without the ball. I saw that Venezuela lacked group cohesion in the U-17s, I liked this one a lot, they have very good players , played a game with hunger and commitment and they beat Peru well. It’s a difficult group from the first game to the last, we respect the rivals”.

The challenge of playing every 48 hours. “In Uruguay we played with very high temperatures, over 30 degrees, playing every other day. Here we had a fixture almost the same as there, we rested the first date. Our idea is to work well from the first date and reach the fourth game, with Chile, already classified to be able to rotate the payroll. We have a whole team, in good health and with very good expectations.”

The difficulty of fighting for only two slots. “Of the three teams, the Sub 17, Sub 20 and older, where there are more limited quotas to go to the World Cup is this one. Here there are 2 quotas, in the sub 20 there were 3, in the older they expanded to three, plus another two for playoffs. We know it’s not going to be easy, but we have very good players and a good team to qualify for the World Cup and get closer to that generation.”

Paniagua has already achieved the quota for the Sub-17, but wants more

The pressure for what the U-17 did. “I don’t like to put pressure on them, they know what we are playing for, they are two groups of five, only two qualify for the final home run. We are going step by step, we have a debut with Argentina that is a direct rival, they know that we have to to win and to be able to access and take an important step towards the first objective, which is to be in the final home run. The message is that they play with responsibility and commitment, we have a challenge and a commitment to a country and to the Federation and we are going to represent the country in the best way, each one has to give their best on the pitch. Hopefully it will be a very good debut, that they will channel the experience of each one of them to reach this South American”.

Is it an advantage to rest on the first date? “At the moment it is an advantage, one of the rivals is getting to know them in competition, all the games are in Viña del Mar, we are going to work on this group first and then the other because, God willing, we are going to be in the home run. See The rival with whom you are going to play is important, one does not know the first rival very well, but the second one yes, because we could already see it. Resting the first date brings consequences of playing four consecutive dates playing every other day. “

