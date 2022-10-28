A handful of young girls have an entire country excited about winning a world soccer title. Behind them is a man with a lot of experience, who led them to think big. Is about Carlos Paniagua, the technician of the Colombian National Team U-17, that on Sunday will face Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup in the category.

“It is admirable that these players at such a young age have the personality to go to this instance. We were playing to go to a world final”, the DT told Gol Caracol, once the National Team eliminated Nigeria in shots from the penalty spot.

Paniagua, born in Medellín 59 years ago, found in women’s soccer the recognition of a long career. But he had already been part of successful processes. He was Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo’s technical assistant in the most recent title of a men’s under-20 team, the 2013 South American Championship, which was played in Argentina.

This is how the nickname ‘Fututo’ Paniagua was born

They call him ‘Fututo’ and the nickname has a curious origin: in the streets of his neighborhood, La Floresta, his passion for this game was born. But that birth brought consequences, such as breaking the windows of the houses of his neighbors. One of them, Doña Ana, discovered it and said “That was that ‘Fututo’”. And so he stayed.

Photo: See also Cali vs. Tolima: follow the first leg of the Super League live Colombian Football Federation

He wanted to play professional soccer: he was in an Antioquia National Team in 1981 together with ‘Chonto’ Herrera, Santiago Escobar and Juan Jairo Galeano, among others, and later managed to integrate the professional squad of the Independent Medellin in the mid-1980s, directed by Julio Comesaña. An injury forced him to retire very young.

After his retirement he trained as a coach and was an assistant in several A and B teams, including the only Atlético Bucaramanga that qualified for a Copa Libertadores, in 1998, with Carlos Mario Hoyos as DT. He even managed to be appointed coach of this team in 2000, but there was a change of owners: the new owners arrived with Gabriel Jaime ‘Barrabás’ Gómez. He barely lasted six games in office.

The following year he went to Argentina to study and there he was able to observe the work of Carlos Bianchi at the head of Boca Juniors, in which Óscar Córdoba, Jorge Bermúdez and ‘Chicho’ Serna shone, who was the one who invited him. Upon his return he managed a couple of amateur clubs before taking command of the Antioquia youth teams.

Intimate Forms, your gateway to women’s football

Harold Rivera had him as a field assistant in the Colombia Sub-16 National Team in 2011 and then in 2013 ‘Piscis’ Restrepo took him to his coaching staff in the Sub-20, with which they won a title and a subtitle South American football and the return of men’s football to the Olympics, in Rio 2016. But before that, in 2014, he had his first contact with women’s football, as Felipe Taborda’s assistant in the U-17 team.

His arrival at Intimate Forms, in 2018, plunged him fully into this one that now has him on the verge of a world title. In alliance with Medellín, his team lost the League final in 2019, in a duel in which Linda Caicedo was one of the figures.

The Colombian Football Federation handed over the women’s minor teams in December 2021 and there began a marathon: enlisting two teams to qualify for the World Cups. “In December we did not have Christmas parties, we have been working from then until now, seeking this goal. To the families of the players and ours, who sacrifice themselves on special dates and allow us to enjoy this and give satisfaction to the country”, she said when she advanced to the U-17 World Cup.

Paniagua is demanding, but also easy to tear and very devoted. And so, giving thanks to God and the Virgin and in tears, he is 90 minutes away from being in the great history of women’s soccer in the world.

SPORTS