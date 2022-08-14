Colombia remained this Saturday as leader of Group B and caresses the pass to the quarterfinals of the Costa Rica Women’s U20 World Cup 2022 by reaching 4 points with a draw against Mexico, a team that will play its ticket next Tuesday against Germany.

In a match that was close from start to finish and with few scoring chances, Colombia and

Mexico drew 0-0 at the San José National Stadium, at the end of the second day of Group B.

Mexico was the team that risked the most to win the game, but their best arrivals were shots from outside the area, including one by Alice Soto that crashed into the horizontal of the goal of Natalie Giraldo.

The DT analyzed the draw

Paniagua, DT of the women’s team.

Carlos PaniaguaDT of Colombia, admitted that this was not the best game for Colombia, that he missed the ball, but he appreciated the effort and the draw.

“It was a very difficult game, a tough opponent who came from a draw and it was useful for him to win, he did everything to win, we were very passive, we allowed the ball to be passed around, but fortunately he got a very good result and now to recover the players for the next game,” Paniagua told the official World Cup channel.

“We let the rival play, the order was to go out more, not let the rival progress with the ball, but that’s football, today we didn’t play as well as against Germany, but it’s a very good result that leaves us close to passing to quarters”, added the DT.

Natalia Giraldo has her vision

Natalie Giraldothe goalkeeper of the National Team, also made her analysis of this tie, in a game in which she was demanded on several occasions.

“It was going to be complicated from the beginning, it wasn’t going to be easy, we still have the most important match for qualifying”, said Giraldo.

“There were several dangerous plays, they had a good team, we knew how to defend ourselves and do things well,” added the goalkeeper regarding the rival.

Finally, he commented: “We knew that Mexico was not easy, we did not come out the same as against Germany, but let’s keep adding and think about the next game”.

