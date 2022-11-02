Upon arrival in Colombia, the under-17 women’s team is stealing all the attention after being runner-up in the world.

Upon his return, at a press conference, coach Carlos Paniagua referred to what had been done in India and also to what is to come.

“If the private company supports more, women’s soccer will be strengthened in Colombia”says the DT.

‘We were not afraid of the great powers of the world’



The match against Nigeria was the most important of our lives.

We are still very far from having the strength that the Spanish have in their divisions of women’s football. Same, since our debut, we discovered that the gap with us was not so great. We understood that it could. I told the group: ‘when you want something big, you have to look for something else’.

We were not afraid or afraid of the great powers of the world.

When you are given this responsibility of managing two national teams, you have the dream of two generations in your hands. I would never want to see a frustrated dressing room. After the game with Spain, I saw the players very sad to have lost. We asked them to measure what they had achieved. We were the first to have that blessing, the experience of reaching a final. But this is work that many people in the country have done.

Linda is a worldwide phenomenon. Do you know what it’s like to arrive in India and have people look for you for a photo? We arrived at the Paris airport, and Linda was the most wanted. She is a phenomenon… that’s why the captaincy was a recognition.

One has to be very grounded to face this kind of tournaments. I saw a tremendous hierarchy. From there we started working. We started the year well, in the South American, reaching the final, and we finished it with another final, now a world one. It would have been great to bring the Cup, but what we did was spectacular.

It is incredible to see the queues for the Movistar Arena, to pay tribute to the team. One has seen this when they go to see the players of the Senior National Team, but the recognition of these players, girls, is precious.

I am very grateful to the Executive Committee of the Colombian Football Federation. They gave me two national teams and we qualified them for the World Cup. And, in addition, the presentation in the Copa América.

Making your debut in a World Cup gives you the opportunity to believe in what has been done. With her we went from less to more and this took us to the final. This process is going to be the base of the sub-20. The women’s league is getting stronger. It is necessary that they have guarantees and compete.

If the private company supports more, it will strengthen women’s soccer in Colombia. I know that by improving football, many players will be more interested. So we will go forward and not go backwards.

When Yésica missed the penalty, it was very hard. She apologized to me even when we knew we had won…

In Ana María Guzmán’s own goal, she told me that she didn’t feel anything. That she thought about taking the ball out with her hand, but she did not do it to be expelled. I told her later: ‘Mona’, we have to be grateful, we are runners-up in the world. It was a very difficult moment.

The under-17 team leaves the leagues. In the month of November, for example, there is a departmental final and they will be there. These players leave their cities and become stronger in their processes. This process continues… here we have a very special generation of players.

