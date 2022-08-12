Friday, August 12, 2022
Carlos Paniagua, DT of Colombia, speaks live before the duel against Mexico

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in Sports
Colombia selectionCarlos Paniagua.

Carlos Paniagua

The game will be this Saturday, and it will be key to seek classification.

The Colombian Women’s U-20 National Team He gave one of the great surprises of the World Cup in Costa Rica, by defeating Germany, three times winner of the contest, in his first presentation.

The 1-0 victory, scored by Mariana Muñoz, gives the team an important boost to try to match the only Colombian performance in the World Cup in this category. In 2010, the team reached the semifinals.

The match between Colombia and Mexico is scheduled for this Saturday, starting at 5 pm local time (6 pm in our country), at the National Stadium in San José.

DT Carlos Paniagua gives statements this Friday afternoon, prior to the game against Mexico.

