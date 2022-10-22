Colombia beat 3-0 to Tanzania and qualified for the semifinal of the Women’s Sb-17 World Cup, which takes place in India, under the command of Carlos Paniagua.

The DT talked about the game, what it means to have reached this stage and the controversial issue of the awards.

Paniagua and its clear objective

The feeling. “I am moved and grateful with Marco Roldán, from Intimate Forms, from the people of Medellín, with the federation, which gave me the option of being in charge. To the group, to the coaching staff. I show my face, but we are 15 people working daily. The one who works the most is Nilson, the prop man”.

The group. “It is a beautiful family. We have been working since December, away from the family, but it is an opportunity to tell the country that there is a group that represents it well”

The objective. “We are going to the semi-final and we are going to look for more. The group is psyched to be world champion. In the first phase we saw that you have to go out and play, with personality. We have to improve things, but we’re doing well”.

The awards. “On the subject of the awards, it is necessary to clarify. We went to the Suramericano de Uruguay and the federation gave us an award. The same with the U-20, and here there was a prize agreed with the players, for the goals. There is already a prize agreed by the Federation for going to the quarterfinals and to the semi-final”.

What happened? “The misunderstanding is that the Federation does not receive money for advancing in each instance. The Federation has always recognized the effort of the group”.

Deserved. “The needs of the players, noo. They touch that topic and it’s difficult. They are 15, 16 years old, they fight to get their families forward.”



