Friday, December 29, 2023, 01:27



| Updated 10:48 a.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

He has been called 'Achís' (for his propensity to sneeze – his record is 39-), 'MacLomo' (for his addiction to hamburgers) or affectionately Peilom or Pei, among other nicknames. At the baptismal font: Carlos Palomo Fernández (Madrid, November 2, 1983), the son…

This content is exclusive for subscribers