It has taken Carlos Pagni (La Plata, 62 years old), historian, journalist and columnist for EL PAÍS, more than five years, to untangle what in Argentina is called “the conurbano”, a heterogeneous conglomerate of 24 municipalities that surrounds the city of Buenos Aires. 11.5 million people live there, a quarter of the population of the entire country. The son of the industrialist model promoted by Peronism in the 1940s, the suburbs became, after the 2001 crisis, that of the corralito, a “factory for the poor” whose administration shapes Argentine politics to the present. Pagni just posted The knot (Planet), a monumental work where he describes the origins of the model and the keys to its exhaustion, expressed in the crisis of legitimacy that devastates the current Peronist government in its Kirchnerist version. “Today Cristina Kirchner maintains a very precarious order, precisely from the suburbs, in the face of an economic adjustment program,” says Pagni.

Ask: Why look towards the suburbs?

Answer: The suburbs can be seen as a geography and what it means for a country to have overpopulated areas, with collapsed infrastructures, complex crimes and a type of democracy with a large deficit. The other way is to see it as a manifestation of a failed economy. That is to say, an urbanization linked to an accelerated industrialization that generated a certain union structure and that in the forties and fifties Perón saw and made use of it. That economy created more and more frequent problems and crises, because it gradually ran out of dollars, which is the problem we have today.

Q. In The knot He speaks of the suburbs as a “factory for the poor”. What does that mean?

R. Since the 2001 crisis, a novelty has been introduced in Argentina, which is poverty as a systemic problem. We are no longer a country with the poor, but with poverty. And with poverty organized in social movements that end up being a political actor. All this in an area of ​​great demographic density that makes politics begin to leverage that demography, leading the country from that center of gravity and making it possible for political leaders to do without having a national organization. Kirchnerism is a phenomenon of the suburbs, there is Cristina [Kirchner]. A political-economic project is based on a social base of very poor people who thank her for very important things that she did for them, it requires a certain economy. And that economy is collapsing.

Q. Why does it collapse?

R. Because we are in a process similar to that of all of Latin America, adjusting after a moment of spectacular prosperity that goes from 2003 to 2013, linked to the Asian cycle. In Argentina, this adjustment is more dramatic because in that bonanza we built a State for a thousand years and the phenomenon lasted ten. The crisis makes many people begin to doubt politics and, on the edge, democracy. This creates a phenomenon that we see in Brazil and the United States, which is the emergence of anti-political discourses that call into question the capacity of the State to provide welfare. There are beginning to be speeches with a very marked authoritarian propensity.

The Argentine historian and journalist has just published his book ‘El nudo’. Silvina Frydlewsky

R. It is striking that in Argentina there are no social outbreaks as in other countries in the region. Why is this?

R. Because Argentina anticipated that experience. 2001 can be seen as the beginning of such movements. Many see 2001 as a huge opportunity to think about the system in another way, with popular and poor assemblies that organize themselves and generate another economy. That was reorganized by the State, and Peronism fulfilled for the second or third time in history the function of being a distributive movement so that the revolution would not take place.

Q. That was always Perón’s goal…

R. That’s how it is. This reconstruction of order, and that is why I am interested in the suburbs, is very defective. The State fails to fully reconstitute itself and leaves gaps for the appearance of mafias that organize the territory and replace politics. I visited many towns, many, and the only thing they talk about is suffering from drugs. How the popular neighborhoods, which were always neighborhoods with enormous restrictions where people lived semi-lives, have now become very insecure places due to drug trafficking.

Q. Are we facing the imminence of another 2001 in Argentina?

R. The question is how far is social peace resist. There is a reason why the Argentine government is terrified of devaluing the currency, because of the effect this would have on food. That can be the dramatic step from poverty to hunger. What Peronism is trying to do, in a typical movement to preserve order, is to try to get the last rabbit out of the galley to avoid a devaluation, because hunger not only generates social disorder, but excuses for those who want social disorder. .

Q. But does that rabbit exist?

R. The last rabbit that is happening to [el ministro de Economía, Sergio] Massa is that the International Monetary Fund will advance the planned disbursements between now and the end of the year. It is hard for me to think that the Fund is going to do that without asking for a devaluation. It’s almost a checkmate. Argentina has inflation above 100%, with informality levels of 50%. This is important, because what was finished in the last 20 years in Argentina is what Peronism gave, which is the salary society. Media Argentina is outside of the salary society, without the possibility of negotiating their income, therefore inflation eats them up much more.

Q. Do you see an exit to the tunnel that Argentina is in?

R. There are not many recipes for this problem. If there were, the minister would not be Sergio Massa, because Cristina Kirchner would have appointed a minister more in line with her ideas. Today Kirchner and left-wing Kirchnerism exercise a very precarious order, precisely from the suburbs, to an adjustment program that is also not enough. Until two months ago, the government’s hypothesis, and it was plausible, was to stretch out the problems so that a new government, with another legitimacy, would carry out the stability plan that the economy requires. Along the way, we encountered a novelty: a secular drought that caused the income of dollars to decrease by 20,000 million. What it was thought the new government would have to do has to be done by a president who has just given up being a candidate in the elections next October. That is to say, a weakened president who is asked by the leaders of his own party to hide.

Q. Are there people in the opposition who can find a way out?

R. This society, and that is the problem I see for the next government, must be told that you are going to raise rates, that you are going to liquefy retirement, that for a while inflation will be worse. The question that Argentina has to ask itself today, like any other country in crisis in Latin America, is to see what it offers in exchange for that sacrifice.

