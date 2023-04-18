Carlos Orozco went viral on social media after making a interview with Marco Antonio Guerrerosinger who confessed to having impregnated her daughter’s mother when she was a minor. Journalist he only managed to laugh at this fact, instead of questioning the artist. In this sense, Magaly Medina did not hesitate to criticize the communicator in one of the last broadcasts of her program and she even minimized him as an interviewer to the point of calling him “ignorant”. Now, the also youtuber answers him.

Magaly Medina questioned Carlos Orozco for his interview with Marco Antonio. Photo: ATV/YouTube capture

Carlos Orozco questions Magaly Medina

Before the headlines that he starred in about the statements of Magaly Medina, Carlos Orozco made a video to respond to each of the comments of the ‘Magpie’. In this sense, she highlighted that the host was offended by the interview with Marco Antonio Guerrero. “That bothers you? That now anyone can do it and that before it was for a small matter of people, under any filter, ”she said.

“Was it before that a master’s or doctorate was requested for people to do it? What is the problem? What are you against? That it is now democratically accessible and that we made the content ourselves, that it has been self-managed and that we do not have investment from a channel… Does this bother you?he questioned afterwards.

Carlos Orozco clarifies to Magaly that he has a bachelor’s degree

After hearing Magaly Medina say that “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know where he came from, I don’t know where they got him from, but he has no criteria”Carlos Orozco clarified that he was more than qualified to be able to interview.

“Does my lack of preparation for an interview bother you? I have my bachelor’s degree, my academic card and my justified preparation in the register. If from that I have questionable actions, there we are in the same because I also believe the same about you, but I have fun with your things, as you have had fun with my things, “he said.

What did Magaly Medina say about Carlos Orozco?

“What offends me is the laughter of this Orozco, who is the interviewer, I don’t know who he is, I don’t know where he came from, I don’t know where they got him from, but he has no criteria. For him, it is normal for a 21-year-old guy to impregnate a 14-year-old girl, it is the most normal thing for him,” said Magaly Medina after seeing Carlos Orozco’s interview with Marco Antonio Guerrero.

“It’s not normal, it’s not okay, 14 years old, a minor, still a teenager who doesn’t know what she wants in life and still has a long way to go to develop. In the Criminal Code, that is a crime, but the laughter of this one who acts as an interviewer, as if what he is telling you was a joke, look how he laughs, celebrates him, we find that kind of thing on YouTube“, maintained the ‘Magpie’.

What career did Carlos Orozco study?

The popular youtuber and host of Moloko Podcast, Carlos Orozco, is in a controversy after being criticized by Magaly Medina, however, he defended himself and specified that he does have studies to be able to conduct interviews with various media. That is why, as a result of this statement, the question of what career he studied arises.

Carlos Orozco studied at PUCP; however, his destiny would lead him to discover and dabble in what he really enjoyed. Photo: composition LR / Carlos Orozco / Instagram

He entered the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP) and initially opted for a career in Computer Engineering, however, his passion for communications was more and he ended up transferring to the aforementioned career. “I always want to know what everyone is watching. (…) If I don’t see what we are all seeing, how can I deconstruct what we see?” She said in an interview with Útero. Pe.

