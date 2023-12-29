Pedro Suárez-Vértiz passed away, which left his thousands of fans throughout the country and the world very sad. In the midst of this climate of commotion, the well-known content creator and journalist Carlos Orozco published a photo that left more than one in shock. What was the post about? Find out all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died: Peruvian rock icon died at the age of 54 after cardiac arrest

What publication did Carlos Orozco make after the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Last Thursday, December 28, various artists spoke out after the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. For this reason, Carlos Orozco used his social networks to share a meme about the situation. In this image appears the image of a young man making a gesture of enjoyment that refers to Michelle Alexander, with a caption that said: “Pedro Suárez Vértiz is dying.”

This would be because the television production company usually makes series about well-known showbiz characters who died before their time, such as Johnny Orosco, the doll Sally, among others.

Carlos Orozco received various criticisms for his controversial image after the death of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. Photo: Carlos Orozco/Facebook

“It wasn't the time for that joke yet. Very bad taste on your part”, “Who makes jokes about sad news that just happened?”, “I think it's not the time for that kind of joke. You have to respect the mourning of a great Peruvian artist”, “What a lack of respect for the pain of family members, totally out of place”, said Internet users in the comments of the publication.

What was Carlos Orozco's response?

Faced with the avalanche of criticism, the YouTuber came forward and explained that his post was a criticism of all the people who had tried to take advantage of the sad news.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio tells how Pedro Suárez-Vértiz spent Christmas: “I was very happy”

“The publication is a criticism of the profiteers who emerge after the death of such an important figure. Do you really think that it won't occur to them to finance some silly movie or TV series about Pedro's life? Do you realize how now everyone claims to know him? and they take advantage of his death as an excuse to talk about themselves? I didn't want to have to explain the post, I'll leave it there.”Orozco wrote on Facebook.

What was Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's last Christmas like?

Patricio Suárez-VértizHe went last December 28, in the afternoon, to the house of his brother Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. In this place he was approached by the press and spoke about the sad loss of the national rock idol. Here he told how he spent the recent Christmas festivities with the leader of Arena Hash.

“He was very happy with everyone. He made us drink wine and eat double meals, he liked us to eat. He was a giver, he was happy seeing everyone happy. We have to celebrate his life and be happy with him,” Patricio told Canal N.

#Carlos #Orozco #defends #harsh #criticism #controversial #post #Pedro #SuárezVértiz