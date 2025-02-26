02/26/2025



Updated at 12: 56h.





The rise of Carlos Ocaña From an advisor to the government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero Until the Vice Presidency of Telefónica, if it is signed by Moncloa, it is the culmination of a relationship with Pedro Sánchez that began more than a decade ago.

In 2012, Pedro Sánchez was a doctorate with a thesis that, as ABC confirmed, was plagued with plagiarism, bulk errors and serious academic irregularities. At that time, and although Ocaña did not sign this thesis, he had helped externally to Sánchez. Ocaña was at that time chief of cabinet of Miguel Sebastiánby then Minister of Industry.

A year later, the book ‘The new economic diplomacy’ (same name as the plagiarized thesis), registered in 2013 and published in the Delta publishing house in 2014, it came to light: this time Pedro Sánchez appeared as director and Carlos Ocaña as co -author.

In the pages of that book there are at least 161 lines literally copied without any reference, appointment or assumption that it was a mention to another text. Complete paragraphs from the original documents ended up published in the aforementioned work signed by Sánchez and Ocaña.









Ocaña was the right hand of Miguel Sebastiánone of the strong men of shoeism and practically the leader of the economic policy of its executive. First as General Director of the Economic Office of the President of the Government -creada ‘ad hoc’ after the 2004 elections- and then Minister of Industry, Tourism and Commerce in 2008. Always with Ocaña by his side, it is no accident that Sebastián Prologse ‘ The new economic diplomacy ‘.

His arrival at Telefónica and the balance of power

The rise of Carlos Ocaña to the Vice Presidency of Telefónica will occur shortly before one year since he was placed as a Minister of the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI). In May 2024, the economist was proposed after the resignation of Carmen García de Andrésindependent, as counselor of the telecommunications company.

The government wants Ocaña to now occupy the armchair of the late Javier Echenique, so that for practical purposes he would place him on equality with La Caixa and BBVA, which have a vice presidency each.

Ocaña would serve as a counterweight to Isidro Fainé (La Caixa) and María April (BBVA) But also those responsible for STC, the Saudi company that already has 10% of the shareholders and will have a counselor, although not with the range of vice president even despite the departure of BBVA, which with 5% holds That vice presidency for a historical question.

These Ocaña movements also placed him in a situation committed to his other professional aspect: Real Madrid. Telefónica is one of the suppliers of the White Club, so the position as a counselor – and now vice president – would collide frontally with the ethical code of the Madrid entity, since so far it is Director of Corporate Projects and Regulation Amen attached to the address.