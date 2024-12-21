The former member of the Argentine group publishes his third book in Spain: ‘Many things happened to me in my life…’
Carlos Núñez Cortés (Buenos Aires, 1942) smiles. Smile a lot. Pretend happiness and spread it. It is not strange; For half a century he made thousands of people laugh as a member of Les Luthiers. Ten years ago Carlitos – as his teammates called him – decided to get off the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Carlos #Núñez #Cortés #gave #soul #Les #Luthiers #good #time..
Leave a Reply