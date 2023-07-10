Carlos Nobre in the Cuieiras ecological reserve, 100 kilometers from Manaus. Tore Marklund (Disclosure)

Although he has in his mind all the data on what could go wrong with the Amazon, the Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre (São Paulo, 72 years old), one of the most recognized for his studies in this ecosystem, says he feels hopeful. He said so at the first Pan-Amazon Conference for the Bioeconomy that took place in Belém, Brazil, two weeks ago, where more than 300 indigenous leaders, members of civil society, and representatives of local governments sent the presidents of the Amazon countries a series of recommendations on how the region’s economy should be. And those conversations to think about how to achieve a new bioeconomy, he says, give him optimism.

The first time Nobre traveled to the Amazon was in 1971. “Of course, at that time there was almost zero deforestation,” he says. By 1975, only 4.5% of his forests had been cleared, so he had the opportunity to see the healthy region, without disturbances, with “magnificent rivers.” Since then, half a century ago, he began to warn that the Amazon could reach a point of no return. Today, before his eyes, his predictions seem to come true.

Ask. What do you feel when you see what is happening with the Amazon?

Answer. I am very concerned because I have been doing a lot of research on this topic. 33 years ago we published the first scientific article calling attention to deforestation and how it would lead to a point of no return in the Amazon, despite the fact that at that time deforestation was only 7%. But now, unfortunately, it is not a projection for the future, but we are on the brink of this turning point. The Amazon is very close to getting there. So we really need to stop forest degradation immediately. And that is the idea of ​​this conference: how to maintain the forest and how to improve the livelihoods of the entire Amazonian population. So we have to create a new economy that we call the bioeconomy of the standing forest.

Q. You are the first author of a recently presented study on how the bioeconomy is key to the Brazilian Amazon. What conclusions did they reach?

R. This study looks at the potential of the value chains of forest products, analyzes more than 40 products. And then we see that, if we develop these products, instead of developing the standard businesses, like cattle ranching, which has been the main driver of deforestation for 50 years, we will be able to sustain the forest with a stable bioeconomy. What’s more, we found that this bioeconomy would generate more than 300,000 more jobs, in addition to tremendously improving the quality of life of the entire Amazonian population. It would also imply the restoration of a very large area, almost one million square kilometers, which also implies removing almost 1,000 million tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, essential to combat the climate emergency.

Q. And how would you explain it to someone who is not close to the subject? What is the bioeconomy?

R. The bioeconomy is an economy that has to do with the products of nature, so there are several definitions. We prefer to use the word ‘standing forest bioeconomy’, just so it is not confused with other bioeconomies, such as agriculture, which is also concerned with the products of nature. And we say so because it is essential to maintain the forests to prevent the Amazon from reaching a point of no return. As I have said, we must maintain the forests and restore a large part of those that we have already degraded.

Q. How can the bioeconomy avoid reaching that point of no return?

R. For this there are two big challenges. One is in the Amazon itself: zero deforestation, zero degradation, and restoration of degraded areas. The second thing, which is already bigger than the Amazon, is that we comply with the Paris Agreement: prevent the earth’s temperature from increasing more than 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era by the end of the century. If we lose control of the temperature and it increases by 2.5°C or 3°C – we are currently at 1.15°C – that would also cause the Amazon to disappear. So we have those two challenges. One local and one global. But if we comply with the Paris Agreement, we reach zero deforestation and we start this great restoration project, of one million square kilometers, then the growth of that secondary forest would be able to avoid that point of no return. Although, well, there is some research that says that the southernmost part of the Amazon has already reached its point of no return, although there is still a scientific discussion about it.

Q. Regarding the changes that the Amazon is undergoing, you use a term, that of “savannization”. What is it about?

R. In the north and south of the Amazon, we have what are known as tropical savannahs that evolved for 40 million years to the climate of those areas, one of the monsoon type. That is, they have dry periods of six months and many fires caused by lightning. That mixture of things gave way to become tropical savannahs. So when we talk about the savannaization of the Amazon, we mean that, when that point of no return is reached, only 50% of the region would be forest. Maybe 70%. Actually, only the places where a lot of rain continues to fall, about three meters of rain. The rest, the south, the east and the center of the Amazon would begin to have a climate like that of the savannah, with dry seasons of six months, losing the forest, so that is why we call it savannaization.

Q. Right from this conference will come a series of recommendations for the governments of Amazonian countries. What would you say to them if you were in front of them?

R. Initially, that it is urgent to achieve zero deforestation and degradation, although I know that it is a great challenge, because a lot of it has to do with illegal businesses, with organized crime. But that’s why we need governments to apply effective governance. In addition, we must also convince them that the economic potential of standing forests, of the bioeconomy, is much greater than that of the agriculture sector as we know it today. Again, this is not easy because the politicians of the Amazon continue to be associated with the current economy, with livestock, so there we must fight a great battle to convince the governments. We see that there are political speeches like Lula’s [en Brasil] or Petro [en Colombia], which are beautiful. But unfortunately, there is a large group of politicians within the Amazon that are associated with the current economy, including organized crime.