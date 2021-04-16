Carlos Moya He offered many days of glory to Spanish sport until he retired from the professional tennis circuit in 2010 at the age of 34. But he has never put aside his passion and, in addition to being the Captain of the Davis Cup, he worked alongside Roberto Carretero at his tennis academy located in Madrid for many years. In fact, under his motto “If you work at what you like, you won’t work a single day of your life”, he helps young tennis players every day at his tennis academy who will one day achieve the dream he fulfilled, to become tennis professional. He is also the main coach of Rafael Nadal.

But his passion is not limited only to sports, he also considers himself a great passionate about cars. «I have always been very attracted to them and I think that each age and period has influenced my tastes a bit. I think that at 20-25 years it was much more of sports cars, two-seater or convertible, and, above all, fast; and time and circumstances have led me more to other types of cars: more familiar, comfortable, safe … », explains Moyá to this newspaper.

As soon as he turned 18, he got his driver’s license, and “the first time,” he says, adding that “quite fast because I really wanted and the motivation was high. I think that when you get your card it is one of the things that you feel will give you total freedom in life, so it was one of the main tasks ».

He remembers with nostalgia the first car he drove, «a blue Seat Toledo that my mother left me a lot the first months after getting my permit, to which she I have a lot of love and memories». But the real ‘love’ came shortly after when a Golf GTI was purchased. “And I still keep it,” he points out, a model that takes up space in his garage with two Kia, a Sportage and a Sorento (his wife’s).

Currently, the former tennis player drives a Sportage, an SUV of which the «phenomenal that has adapted to the life that I lead. It has a good trunk, the whole family fits in the seats and with space, and I have a tow ball that I use to carry the bikes, which I love this activity. So it covers all the needs that I am looking for today ”, he emphasizes. It is not for less, because this model has a generous trunk of up to 491 liters of capacity (depending on the engine), and up to 1,480 with the rear seats folded.

In fact, Moyá is one of those who look for the entire ‘pack’ in a car, that is to say, aesthetics, emissions, propellant … «Kia is a great brand that has evolved a lot and gives me the reliability and safety that I seek for my family . In addition to little expense in gasoline», He details.

Also, technology. This Sportage has advanced driving assistance systems such as the 360-degree vision camera, the blind spot detector, the Forward Collision Warning System or the Adaptive Driving Control, among many others, although for this professional the most striking It is the hands-free. «I emphasize it because the fact of being able to talk on the phone and not have to manipulate it with your hands and not take your eyes off the road is fabulous; as well as being able to listen to your favorite music.

And although all these aids are essential for greater safety on the road, the former tennis player is considered “a good driver within what is possible.” «I have had some scares in the past, but now I have been without problems for a long time, and the evolution is also slower. Before I liked to go a little faster and now many times I take the children so we respect the traffic rules as much as possible, “he details, while specifying that he prefers to go behind the wheel, although as co-driver” I am one of those who do not complain. . “But inside you always see things that you would bother about, but the moment you are a copilot you sign a contract in which you are in the driver’s hands and you cannot complain about anything.”

Finally, Moyá is one of those who considers that a car says a lot about its owner: «I think that, in part, I imagine that it does because it is a bit of the image you project when you move, when they see you arrive … it goes with your way of being and with your tastes. I’ve always loved cars all my life and now I think my car raises my tastes, “he concludes.