Pachuca’s semester has not been the best, the Tuzos team did not take the step in the Leagues Cup and in Liga MX, it is costing them much more than expected. Despite this, it cannot be denied that what the Almada team has done over the last year has been outstanding, as they are far from having a dream squad, the coach has pushed to get the best out of each piece on the field, one of them being goalkeeper Carlos Moreno, who since he became a starter, has only grown.
Such has been Moreno’s level that according to information from Fox Sports, the 26-year-old goalkeeper’s management is already negotiating the goalkeeper’s exit to English football, although the source does not detail whether to the Premier League or the second division, what is stated is that the Mexican has a market with two specific clubs and now it is being defined whether the exit door is opened through a loan or through a total transfer.
Moreno is a brilliant goalkeeper, but he has a virtue that makes him perhaps the most complete national goalkeeper. Despite not having received opportunities in the Mexican National Team, his game with his feet is outstanding, both when playing out and when putting a teammate in one-on-one with the opposing goalkeeper. Carlos understands that if he wants a place in the Tri, he must work outside of Mexico.
#Carlos #Moreno #leave #England #winter #market
Leave a Reply