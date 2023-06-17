There are those who star in history with name and surname and those who build it from below with no more power than will and daring. Between the two groups, the writer Carlos Monsiváis (1938-2010) chose to live alongside the latter and make them the center of his urban chronicles. But those relegated to the margins of history not only found in him someone who gave them a voice, but also someone who accompanied them as an equal in every battle. The feminist side of Monsiváis is not, perhaps, the best known of his activism, but it is an essential part of the thought and work that he developed during decades of commitment. This Saturday, the Museo del Estanquillo in Mexico City opens an exhibition that explores this facet of the journalist under the title Women and feminisms in the chronicles and collections of Carlos Monsiváisopen to the public until November 6.

“Carlos was a super ally of the feminist movement, not only because of what he wrote and thought, but because he put his body into movement,” explains Marta Lamas, anthropologist and friend of the writer, during the presentation, in which the writer Elena also participates. Poniatowska. “I remember that we had just founded the GIRE group, in 1991, for the legalization of abortion, and we called a press conference, but nobody came. The following week, we said, we are going to let them know that he is going to be there, and the room was full”, recalls the researcher.

Marta Lamas at the inauguration, at the Museo del Estanquillo. Nadya Murillo

When Monsiváis died, they were working together on a book with his texts on sexual diversity that he called To open that door, taken from a poem by Carlos Pellicer. He got to put the title and choose the cover, but did not live to see the publication. Then Lamas realized that there were many others who spoke about feminism and feminist women, and he set out to make a selection of those writings and edit them under the same book. The result was feminist misogynist, that has served as a guide to structure the exhibition. Although it was published three years after his death, he also participated in the title, chosen from a review about himself that he left written in one of the magazines in which he collaborated: “He alternates his misogyny with a fiery defense of feminism ”.

That contradiction to which feminist activism inevitably leads is present throughout the entire exhibition. “The title of the book invites us to question ourselves. Perhaps not all of us have been feminists, but we have all been misogynists”, reflects Ana Catalina Valenzuela, one of the curators. “We are living in a terribly painful moment, with murders, rapes and disappearances of women”, points out another of the supervisors, Moisés Rosas: “But we are also encouraged by the fact that women have gradually taken the reins in many areas. It is a contradictory reality, and this exhibition wants to talk about this moment”.

In the exhibition, different models represent women’s roles in society. Nadya Murillo

The exhibition does not pretend to be only a reflection of the evolution of the role of Mexican women over time, but rather takes up the best legacy of Monsiváis and seeks to be a militant exhibition, “against machismo, violence and the heteronorm world”, in Rose’s words In it you can find photographs, scores, engravings, caricatures, advertising and movie posters, miniature reconstructions of spaces from that time and even fragments of a PRI instruction manual that told women how to dress, in May 1991. .

In total there are more than 700 pieces belonging to the writer’s personal collection, accompanied by small quotes taken from the texts in which he directly or indirectly reflects on the issues represented. The objects are structured around eight nuclei that cover different dimensions: childhood; the women of the original towns, who talk face to face with the bourgeois women; the repression; women’s participation in economic and social life; participation in politics and history; the 20th century, with its changes and permanences; and creative women: writers, actresses, photographers…

It is in this last block where the presence of Elena Poniatowska is especially noticeable, of whom he was a great friend and who appears photographed on several occasions taking notes, in a demonstration or posing. “He has a lot of boyfriends, not only from this country, but from many women who love him,” she fondly recalls. “He was a great lover and a great misogynist too,” he adds humorously. Monsiváis enthusiastically observed the initiative and commitment of all the women who, like Poniatowska and Lamas, dared to take a step forward in the fight for their rights. “He greatly admired intelligence, being awake, alert. Not falling asleep”, reveals the writer.

Elena Poniatowska at the opening of the exhibition, on June 16. Nadya Murillo

Monsiváis’s commitment encompassed all the struggles that spanned his historical time, and to all of them he offered “his intelligence and his sagacity”, in the words of the anthropologist, who considers him her political mentor. The journalist was against the movement remaining locked up in the womanismthat is, to confine the battle to a matter solely for women. Quite the contrary, he considered it a universal idea that sought to establish how relationships between human beings should be.

The goal was always the emancipation of all, and he pioneered many of the key moments that led the way. In 1972 she participated in the first conference held by the second wave feminists in Mexico, at the Casa del Lago in the capital, and from there came a text on women in literature in which she included her particular definition of sexism: “ Not a conspiracy, not an ambush but, more methodically and negotiatedly, an organization. The deliberate, happy, exalted, melancholic, merciless, tender, paternalistic organization of an inferiority. Sexism is nothing else: an ideological sum that is a practice, a technique that is a worldview.

A mockup shows hospital beds, patients, nurses and doctors. Nadya Murillo

From that experience, her rapprochement with feminist groups was increasingly close, especially after the founding of the magazine fem, in 1976. “He had a great need to communicate with everyone, that’s why he wrote,” says Poniatowska, “but he cultivated the need to communicate with women from a very young age.” The writer lived with optimism the feminism that was coming to make its way in the country, and he reflected it in his writings. “On the battlefields and in the tasks of survival, women have destroyed the myth of unlimited weakness”, reads one of the quotes printed on the walls of the exhibition, which alternate colors associated with feminism: the purple, green, orange. Basically, the entire show is the extensive letter of admiration and respect from a misogynist who learned to fight to stop being one.

