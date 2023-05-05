Carlos Miguel Morales He entered the world of entertainment and the music industry with less than 10 years of age. Since he was little, he knew that he wanted to be a musician and now he has become one of the references of chicha and cumbia music of yesteryear. The renowned artist is close to completing his first year as a soloist after announcing his retirement from his father’s group, the mythical group Cherrysurprising his fans. The Republic had the opportunity to talk with him to find out the reasons and how he is doing today.

Guinda introduced Carlos Miguel at the shows at the age of 9

From the age of 7, charles michael He knew that he had talent in singing. He attended the presentations of his father with the cherry group and he realized that he liked that flavor of the Peruvian chicha. The artist began to play musical instruments and relied on the rhythm of his father to function.

Carlos Morales, the leader of Guinda, introduced his little son to the public to be able to perform one of his songs on New Year’s Eve: “The coordinator came and told me: ‘Miguel, Miguel. Your dad says you’re going to sing right now.’ I didn’t know, at that moment, I wanted the earth to swallow me up. It was fear and shame because I had never sung in public. I remember that I started to sing, but my lips were bent, as if wanting to cry. I remember from that time, when my mouth was bent, I couldn’t sing and that there were some laughs”.

At the age of 10, he made his first musical recording in Buenos Aires, Argentina, called “Quiéreme siempre”. “It’s a pop ballad by a very famous group, if I’m not mistaken, it was called the Five Latinos. My dad turned it into cumbia and that’s how I record that song, that was my first song, as you could say my pininos. Still I was still with all the fear, the fear, but I threw the wheel”, he recalled.

Carlos Miguel remembers the character of his father Carlos Morales

After the presentation with cherry grouphis father did not congratulate him, on the contrary, charles michael He received advice so that he can improve and lose his temper in front of the public. “At home, she did tell me: ‘You have to be cheeky on stage. You don’t have to look anyone in the eye. If you know how to sing, do it and feel it.’ I appreciate that he gave me that push and that he is serious in his word. Today, well, I’ve learned a lot of things because, if he suddenly told me: ‘Son, next time you’ll do better’, I think that would have made me conformist.”

Carlos Miguel spent 20 years within the Guinda group. Photo: @GrupoGuinda/Facebook

Why did Carlos Miguel leave the Guinda group?

Carlos Miguel comments that, since the pandemic, he had the decision to take control of his destiny and learn to rely on his talent, and not because of the group that his father formed.

“I’m not going to wait for something to happen to my dad or that one day I’ll be missing so that I can just go out and make myself known, so that the public doesn’t point a finger at me saying: ‘Look, your dad died and you just famous’. My idea is not that. I said before that I had to show my talent, be myself and not be in my dad’s skirts. And, well, it was what I opted for after the pandemic.”

“The affection of the public has made me erase all my fears, my doubts and uncertainties because, as you will understand, separating from my father after having been by his side for so many years, there was always something like father and son, it hurt me a lot, it hurt a lot to be separated from him. How many times have I cried, how many days have I cried, but I have had to be strong for my family and I thank the public for that because thanks to them I erased that fearthat fear in me, today the public accepts me and I feel that they love me”.

He is about to celebrate a year as a soloist and assures that he is doing well thanks to the support of the people: “Always heartily thanking God and my father for all the teachings, for what he gave me and because he guided me on this very difficult path of music.“.

Carlos Miguel rules out taking the reins of the Guinda group in the future

The Guinda group is one of the first groups that brought Peruvian chicha to popularity. Songs like “Incomparable Love”, “Pedazo de luma”, “Vida”, among others, marked an entire generation. charles michael He is aware of the success his father achieved in Peru, therefore, he has made a decision regarding the orchestra.

“I believe that Carlos Morales and his group Guinda are part of the history of Peru. He is a teacher, the creator of so many beautiful songs that all the orchestras and groups in Peru interpret them. I think that this is a national label, a Peruvian label that has to remain like this: as a group Guinda de Carlos Morales“, he said convinced.

The Guinda group increased the number of members over time. Photo: @GrupoGuinda/Facebook

Luis Miguel is the great idol of the former member of the Guinda group

The admiration that Carlos Miguel has for the Mexican artist is evident, since even his way of holding the microphone is very similar to that of Luis Miguel, but he has no problem admitting it, on the contrary, he reveals that his “dream is to arrive to one day be like him.”

“I really admire Luis Miguel a lot, I admire him so much that every time I stand on stage, I think I’m him and maybe I try to steal his gestures, his movements. It’s something nice to do what you do idol. I like him a lot. I respect him too much,” he says with emotion.