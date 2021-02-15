The wake of former President Carlos Menem, which takes place in the Blue Room of the Senate of the Nation, reopened its doors to the public this Monday at 7 a.m. and, in the afternoon, the burial will take place in the Islamic cemetery of San Justo.

The burning chapel mounted in the Upper House was closed at midnight on Sunday by order of the family, after a few hours in which the public approached Congress to say goodbye to the former president, who died at the age of 90.

During the early morning only family and friends of Menem could access the burning chapel.

As planned, the remains will be buried in the Islamic cemetery of San Justo, where his son Carlos Menem Jr is buried, as confirmed by Zulemita.

The funeral procession arrived punctually at 20 on Sunday at the National Congress, where it was received by the vice president and president of the Senate, Cristina Kirchner, as institutionally corresponds.

Minutes after 9 pm, President Alberto Fernández arrived at the wake, accompanied by the first lady, Fabiola Yañez, who greeted affectionately and spoke with the Menem family gathered around the coffin.

The farewell began with an intimate ceremony in which Menem’s ex-wife participated, Zulema Yoma, her daughter Zulemita, her brother Eduardo and their grandchildren, among other relatives.

Guarded by grenadiers, surrounded by various floral offerings, a cross and the islamic symbol of the crescent moon and star, the coffin was covered with several Argentine flags and a River shirt, a club of which the former president was a fan.

After the intimate ceremony, the entry of leaders, friends and relatives was allowed.

Alberto Fernández fired former president Carlos Menem. Photo: Senate.

The first political leaders to arrive at the wake to fire the former president were Miguel Angel Pichetto, Daniel Scioli, Eduardo Duhalde, Carlos Corach, León Arslanian, Oraldo Britos and Aldo Carreras. Rodolfo D’Onofrio, president of River Plate, was also present.

The head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, also attended, along with his wife, the head of Aysa, Malena Galmarini, and his father Fernando.

Menem died on Sunday morning at the age of 90 in the Sanatorio Los Arcos, where he was hospitalized due to a urinary infection.

The Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández, together with Zulema Menem and Zulema Yoma, receive the remains of Carlos Saúl Menem in the National Congress.

The Riojan senator had been going through health complications: first he was admitted to the Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment as a result of bilateral pneumonia and a few weeks ago he had to be admitted for a urinary infection.

From the Government, President Alberto Fernández decreed three days of national mourning and expressed on his Twitter account: “Always elected in democracy, he was Governor of La Rioja, President of the Nation and National Senator.” In addition, he stressed that “during the dictatorship he was persecuted and imprisoned.”

JPE