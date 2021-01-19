Carlos Saúl Menem’s health condition (90 years old) worsened again after more than a month in hospital, according to sources from the current senator’s environment reported on Tuesday.

“Today Carlos got a little worse. We have to wait, “said Luis Daer, the former president’s lawyer, in statements to the EFE news agency.

Menem has been admitted to the Sanatorio Los Arcos in the capital since December 15, where he was transferred to undergo a prostate medical check-up and where he was diagnosed with a urinary infection that complicated his heart problems.

On December 24, the former president was induced into a coma after suffering kidney failure in the midst of his delicate health. On January 8, he came out of his coma and Zulema Yoma affirmed that he was “much better.”

The former head of state was hospitalized on two other occasions in 2020, but after recovering he returned to participate in various sessions of the Senate virtually, a methodology established during the coronavirus pandemic.

Minutes after receiving the New Year, Zulemita had tweeted a message with the phrase: “We beat you 2020”, along with a photo showing her hands intertwined with her father’s.

Days earlier, the senator’s daughter regretted that her father, “a great defender of life,” could not participate in the debate on the abortion law, which the Senate finally approved on December 30.

“My father @CarlosMenem_LR is still in an induced coma, I deeply regret that a great defender of life, the one who instituted the day of the unborn child, cannot accompany his convictions at this very important moment for our country,” wrote Zulemita.

With information from EFE.

JPE