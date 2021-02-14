Investigated at the time for the payment of bonuses to government officials – he was convicted – for the sale of the Palermo property to the Rural Society and for the alleged omission of bank accounts in Switzerland, among other causes that he faced in the last two decades , the late former president Carlos Menem recognized a heritage of only $ 7.5 million, according to the last sworn statement presented as a senator before the Anti-Corruption Office.

In this sense, he is the least wealthy of the former presidents with whom the upper house shared until these days. At least in the blank and declared numbers. In her last presentation before the OA, Cristina Kirchner declared, for example, an equity of $ 9.7 million, while Senator Adolfo Rodríguez Saá – president for a week – did the same with almost $ 20 million.

In the last rendering of accounts made before the Anticorruption Office, corresponding to the 2019 financial year, Menem’s accountants declared 26 lots in Chilecito, La Rioja, of only one square meter each, which entered his estate in April 1978 and which were valued between $ 700 and just over $ 347,000, depending on the tax value of each one, which the former president declares to be the owner of 50%. They are lands, according to La Nación published in 2017, on which he never made use and that were occupied at the time he was imprisoned, during the dictatorship.

In the DDJJ neither the house is declared La Rosadita -his daughter Zulemita would be the owner-, of Anillaco, his hometown, nor the house in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano, on Echeverría street, where he spent the last few times, interrupted by hospitalizations and his constant health problems.

According to the presentation, Menem also owned two cars -a Peugeot 405 and a 2007 Toyota Corolla-, a low-displacement motorcycle valued at only $ 7,300, works of art and a collection that entered the patrimony in 1999 -before leaving the Presidency – for $ 1 million and cash for just over $ 3 million.

In addition to shares of telephone companies which were “donated by the telephone company” in 1991, after the privatizations, valued at just under $ 200,000.

According to his latest DDJJ, Menem did not hoard dollars.

In September 2013, due to one of the many processes that he had to face due to his management as head of the Presidency during the 1990s, the Federal Oral Court 4 of the city of Buenos Aires acquitted the former president in the trial for which he was investigated for failing to declare Swiss bank accounts and other assets.

He had been charged with the crimes of malicious omission of an affidavit, ideological falsehood and breach of the duties of a public official, following a report presented in 2000. Pedro Baldi and Omar DaerDefense attorneys for the former president had warned that the accusation was prescribed, and requested the dismissal.

Daer and Baldi were hired by Menem, until these days, as Senate staff along with two dozen advisers.