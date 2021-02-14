This Argentine politician who will be remembered for the Peronist ideas he defended in his early days and the economic opening in the midst of hyperinflation, as well as for the multiple investigations he faced for corruption, died this February 14 at the age of 90 at the Los Arcos Sanatorium. from Buenos Aires, after having been hospitalized for almost two months.

The story of former Argentine President Carlos Menem begins in Syria. Saúl, his father, migrated from that country to Argentina looking for a better future, after marrying Mohibe, the mother of the late political leader. His first job in the South American nation was as a street vendor.

In 1930, they had Carlos in the province of La Rioja, in northwestern Argentina, one of the poorest in the country. That place would be the base that catapulted Menem to politics. But there was still a long way to go before he became president.

While still a child, he had to work in the store that his father had with his uncle so that together they could face the economic crisis of the family, but all without leaving school. Already when he was in high school, an event that changed his course: the visit of General Juan Domingo Perón to La Rioja. “(At that time) I clearly discovered my vocation,” wrote Menem in his autobiographical book.

In this October 17, 1950 file photo, President Juan Perón and his wife Eva wave from the balcony of the Casa Rosada, Government House, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. © AP

The seed was already planted. In 1949, Menem moved to the city of Córdoba to begin his law studies and his degree was in the same year that the coup d’état occurred that overthrew his political idol. Menem’s first work with his law degree was in defense of the political prisoners of the Pedro Eugenio Aramburu dictatorship.

But that job ended up landing him in jail. The authorities arrested him in 1956 and accused him of wanting to overthrow the military regime. The following year he was released and Menem insisted on supporting Perón’s ideas, to the point that he founded the Peronist Youth of La Rioja in hiding.

His idolatry for the former president was such that Menem took advantage of a stop in Madrid, which he had on his trip to Syria in 1964, to meet the former leader in exile. In 1973, Perón returned to Argentina and without being banned from being a candidate, he ran for the presidency and was re-elected with the majority of the votes.

At the same time, Menem was elected as governor of La Rioja in that same year and with the flags of Peronism. The position he held until 1976, when the authorities of the recent military coup imprisoned him for five years.

In 1983, his party went into crisis when Peronism did not return to the Casa Rosada after the return of democracy. But Menem’s story was different. That year he was elected again as governor of La Rioja and in 1987 he was elected for a third term. That made his name known throughout the country and helped him position himself as the most optioned candidate of Peronism for the 1989 presidential elections.

The arrival at the Casa Rosada after the tours in the ‘Menemóvil’

Menem won the internal elections of his party emerging as the anti-system candidate and with bets that showed the extravagance that would be marked later. In campaign, he toured the country in what he called the ‘Menemobile’ and, finally, he reached the Casa Rosada: he was president for two consecutive terms, between 1989 and 1999.

During that time, he starred in several extravagant acts for which he is remembered: his race at 200 kilometers per hour in the Ferrari that an Italian gave him, his promises of trips to the stratosphere, the expulsion of his wife and children from the presidential residence and his greetings to Madonna and the Rolling Stones, to name a few facts.

File photo. The then president of Argentina, Carlos Menem, poses with members of the Rolling Stones at the Presidential Residence in Buenos Aires, on February 10, 1995. © Daniel Muzio / AP

The issue that marked his line of government was the economy. One of the biggest challenges he had to face in his first presidential term was the hyperinflation that the country was going through. Argentina was mired in annual inflation of 5,000% and the poor looted supermarkets for food. Menem blamed the crisis on “decades of inefficiencies and waste,” as he stated at the time.

The strategy it implemented to reduce inflation was known as “one to one”, since it maintained the parity between the Argentine peso and the US dollar. Later those days were known as the “champagne pizza” years.

The formula made the national currency have a stability that led to the strong growth of the economy and inflation to fall in one digit. Advances that had not been achieved in decades of fleeting dictatorships and democracies. The core of Menem’s recovery plan, devised by the then Minister of the Economy, Domingo Cavallo, was based on the state withdrawing from the economy.

There was also an intense process of privatization of public companies under his mandate, which included the sale of the state telephone company, airlines, race tracks, steel mills and the oil giant YPF, then the largest company in South America. In addition, it cut the state payroll and encouraged foreign investment.

All these neoliberal policies earned him criticism from renowned Peronists such as Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández, who in turn were elected presidents in 2003 and 2007, respectively. For them, Menem had distanced himself from the ideas of Perón and his movement, which originated from the unions.

His economic formula began to fail after his reelection in 1995. Unemployment began to rise and his critics say that it was his economic policies that laid the foundations for the serious crisis that began in the country in 2001, during the term of conservative Fernando de the Rúa.

As president, Menem led Argentina to an international stage by sending military troops into the 1991 Gulf War against Iraq, joining the UN peacekeepers in Haiti and the former Yugoslavia, and authorizing the participation of the Argentine Army. in Bosnia.

In addition, he became close to the United States at the end of the Cold War. Under his government, Argentina withdrew from the Non-Aligned Movement, a structure that was independent of Washington and Moscow. And after that, Menem strengthened the relationship with the White House.

The corruption investigations that Menem faced

In his more than 50 years of political life in Argentina, Menem was charged in multiple judicial investigations. The leader had a case for alleged illicit enrichment that lasted three decades. They also investigated him for allegedly selling arms to Croatia and Ecuador in the 1990s, when both countries had international embargoes that prohibited the sale of weapons.

For that case, he was detained preventively for six months in 2001. Then, he was found guilty and in 2013 he was sentenced to seven years in prison. But he never went to jail due to the immunity he had enjoyed as a senator since 2005. The case was abandoned in 2017 and a year later it was resumed, until the Justice acquitted him.

Another process that was open was for the charge of “aggravated malicious havoc”, related to the explosion of a military factory in the province of Córdoba, in 1995, which left 7 dead and 30 injured.

One of the most well-known investigations against him – and from which he was also acquitted – was the attack on the Jewish mutual AMIA in Buenos Aires, the largest attack perpetrated so far in Latin America against Jews. The judicial investigation began after a van loaded with explosives exploded in front of the aforementioned headquarters on July 18, 1994. The attack left 85 dead and nearly 300 injured.

File image – July 18, 1994 – Police and firefighter teams search for survivors under the rubble after a truck with explosives exploded in front of the headquarters of the Jewish mutual AMIA, in the eleventh neighborhood of Buenos Aires. © Ali Burafi / AFP

Initially, the Prosecutor's Office charged Menem with the crimes of abuse of authority, violation of the duties of a public official and cover-up. The investigators had witnesses who indicated that the then president was related to the Syrian citizen Alberto Kanoore Edul, a suspect in the attacks. The Prosecutor's Office indicates that the investigation against the latter "was abruptly interrupted from a presidential order followed without any objection". But ultimately, Justice acquitted Menem.







The former Argentine president and senator always defended his innocence in all cases. “Everything I have done, from the different functions I have performed in my political life, I have done with the conviction and certainty of what was good for the people of the nation,” wrote the ex-president in his autobiography, published in 2018.

Under the slogan that he always defended the Argentines, Menem leaves a legacy that combines the scandals he starred in, his extravagances and, above all, the twists and turns he gave to the economy and politics of Argentina.

With EFE and AP