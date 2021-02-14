It was Saturday and 1,544,949 Peronists voted. Affiliated to the PJ, at least. Carlos Menem won and took a giant step that, almost exactly a year later, installed him in Casa Rosada. It happened on July 9, 1988 and was cemented in Peronist memory as the only time the party internally elected the presidential candidate. That June, inflation was 18%. The erosion of the power of Raúl Alfonsín looked irreversible and the duel between the Riojan Menem and the Buenos Aires governor Antonio Cafiero it defined in advance the next president.

In 1988 Cafiero, on a third floor of Suipacha 414, listened to Julio Mera Figueroa, a Menem operator, put as a condition to play an intern that the election be a short ballot, only presidential formulas, without involving the candidacies of governors, deputies or mayors. Mera Figueroa warned: “If they don’t accept, Menem will outside the PJ with its own party”.

Cafiero, escorted by the attorney-in-fact Daniel Castruccio, accepted despite the contrary opinions of those around him. Menem wanted a “short” ballot to liquefy the weight of the party apparatus, which mostly played with Cafiero. “If we go with two lists, Peronism loses,” Cafiero justified his decision, who in his personal diary admitted that the polls suggested a defeat.

Antonio Cafiero’s ballot in the intern against Menem. Cordovan Juan Manuel De la Sota went as vice-president,

The intern went hand in hand: Menem with Eduardo Duhalde as vice and Cafiero with José Manuel De la Sota, the third option in the deck. Plan “A” had been Carlos Grosso, who with De la Sota and José Luis Manzano made up the group of so-called “young Turks”. It would be too unitary a formula.

In March of ’88, Menem had agreed with Duhalde. A romantic version says that the mayor of Lomas de Zamora left his villa in San Vicente to go play dominoes at a nearby bowling alley. Between chips and vermouth, he made improvised focus groups. “People told me that they liked Menem, that they would vote for Menem,” Duhalde said to explain.

The jump from Lomense gave Menem a solid and voluminous portion of the Buenos Aires flow, which boosted the support of Juan Carlos Rousselot, a former broadcaster who in 1987 had become mayor of Morón.

On Saturday July 9, the Menem-Duhalde formula won in 18 provinces, including Buenos Aires, where Cafiero ruled. That formula swept Lomas and Morón and prevailed in La Matanza, domain of the caudillo Federico Russo where it had influence, providing an essential input for voting – paper for the ballots – Alberto Pierri, owner of the Tucumán paper mill.

According to Cafiero, Menem had no structure but had “popularity” and he suffered from Buenos Aires karma: the economic crisis hit the suburbs and he had to deal with police corruption scandals.

The Riojan, who had been a secondary figure of the renovation, whose main ring was the battle of Cafiero against Herminio Iglesias, had an exotic charm and a look that emulated Facundo Quiroga.

Two days before the vote, he struck a blow: he closed the campaign with an act at the River stadium in front of 60,000 people. The logistics of that imposing show that puzzled the cafieristas, was in charge of the gastronomic Luis Barrionuevo.

In the early morning of July 10, Cafiero accepted defeat. Final count scored 833,353 votes for Menem, with 53.94% and 711,596, with 46.06%, for Buenos Aires. Juan Fégoli was the electoral judge who kept the PJ file and appointed León Carlos Arslanián, who would later become Menem’s secretary of Justice. After the defeat, the cafierista club migrated en bloc to Menem. There they were Grosso, Manzano, Carlos Corach and Guido Di Tella. Even Libertad Porolli, Cafiero’s private secretary, became a fervent Menemist.